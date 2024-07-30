Peacock 2024 Olympics Tuesday schedule: What to watch, stream today from Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics continue to roll on into Tuesday's competitions.

Basketball, beach volleyball, swimming and table tennis are among the headlining sports for Tuesday. We'll also see competition in the triathlon, 3x3 basketball and BMX cycling, among others holding their first competitions of the Olympics. Group play in field hockey and water polo will also move forward.

Fencing, judo, rugby sevens, shooting, surfing and swimming are among the several sports that will hand out medals, as each country attempts to get an early leg up in the count to determine who can claim the most gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

All of Tuesday's events can be streamed on Peacock, as NBC and its sister networks will also air Olympic competition during the day, but are limited due to the number of competitions going on at a single time.

Here's a full breakdown of Tuesday's schedule of the 2024 Paris Olympic competition that is airing on Peacock, including start times and how to watch information:

2024 Paris Olympic Games Peacock Schedule today: July 30

Listings are subject to change. All events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — including the ones that air on linear TV — can be streamed on both Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 30

3x3 Basketball

Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 games) | 11:30 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool Play: U.S. vs. Germany | 11:30 a.m. ET | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 games) | 3 p.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool Play and More | 4:15 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Pool Play | 7 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Archery

Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 6 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 8:45 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 11:45 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 9 p.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Encore coverage, fencing and more | 11:20 p.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Badminton

Men's/Women's Singles/Doubles Group Play Pt. 10 | 2:30 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Group Play, singles/doubles | 6:45 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's/Women's Singles/Doubles Group Play Pt. 11 | 8 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's/Women's Singles/Doubles Group Play Pt. 11 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Basketball

Men's Group Phase - Group A: Spain vs. Greece | 5 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group Phase - Group A: Canada vs. Australia | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group Phase - Group C: Japan vs. France | 11:15 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group Phase - Group B: Brazil vs. Germany | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Beach Volleyball

Men's Preliminary Match - Pool C: Poland (Bryl/Losiak) vs. Australia (Hodges/Schubert) | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Match - Pool C: Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. France (Bassereau/Lyneel) | 4 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Match - Pool A: Italy (Gottardi/Menegatti) vs. Egypt (Marwa/D. Elghobashy) | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Match - Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. Morocco (Abicha/Egraoui) | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's Pool Play: 9 a.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Match - Pool E: Brazil (Carol/Barbara) vs. Lithuania (Paulikiene/Raupelyte) | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Match - Pool A: France (Krou/Gauthier-Rat) vs. Spain (Herrera/Gavira) | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Match - Pool F: Netherlands (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger) | 2 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's Pool Play: 2:15 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Match - Pool A: Brazil (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. Spain (Fernandez/Soria) | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Match - Pool E: Netherlands (Stam/Schoon) vs. Japan (Hasegawa/Ishii) | 4 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Boxing

Men's Fly and Midde (Round of 16), Women's Feather Weight (Round of 32) | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Fly and Middle (Round of 16), Women's Bantam (Round of 16) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Middle (Round of 16), Women's Bantam (Round of 16) | 2 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Canoe Slalom

Men's Kayak and Women's Canoe Heats | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Kayak and Women's Canoe Heats | 4 p.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Men's and Women's Freestyle Qualifications | 7:15 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's Freestyle Qualifications | 9:10 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Equestrian

Dressage: Grand Prix Team and Individual (Day 1) | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Dressage: Grand Prix | 11 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Fencing

Women's Team Epee Eliminations | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Team Epee Semifinals | 10:30 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals | 4:30 p.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Field Hockey

Men's Pool A: Spain vs. France | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Netherlands | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool B: India vs. Ireland | 7:15 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium | 1:45 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Handball

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Norway vs. South Korea | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain | 8 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Hungary vs. Angola | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: France vs. Brazil | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Judo

Women's 63kg and Men's 81 kg Eliminations | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 63kg Repechage, Men's 81kg Repechages, Finals | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Rowing

Men's and Women's Double Sculls Semifinals | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Heats: Double Sculls and More | 11:45 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Rugby Sevens

Women's Bronze/Golf Finals | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Semifinals | 9:30 .m. | USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Bronze/Golf Finals |1 p.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Bronze/Golf Finals | 5 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Sailing

Men's and Women's Windsurfing and Skiff (Day 3) | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Shooting

Mixed Team Air Pistol Final | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Air Pistol Final | 4 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Trap Final | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Soccer

Men's Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group C: Spain vs. Egypt | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group A: New Zealand vs. France | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group A: USA vs. Guinea | 1 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group D: Israel vs. Japan | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Surfing

Men's and Women's Quarterfinals | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's Semis, Medal Finals | 5:45 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Swimming

Men's 200m Fly - Heats | 5 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's and Women's 100m, Women's 1500m Freestyle - Heats | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Fly - Heats | 10:45 a.m. | NBC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Back, Men's 800m Freestyle - Finals | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Backstroke Finals | 2:30 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Table Tennis

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32 | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32 | 4 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Doubles - Finals | 8 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Tennis

Men's Singles Second Round | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Second Round | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Second Round | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Second Round | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Second Round | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Second Round | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Doubles Third Round | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Doubles Third Round | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Singles Second Round | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Second Round | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Triathlon

Men's Final | 2 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Final | 10 a.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Volleyball

Men's Preliminary Round Pool B: Italy vs. Egypt | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Pool C: USA vs. Germany | 7 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Pool A: Slovenia vs. Serbia | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Pool A: France vs. Canada | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Water Polo

Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Australia vs. Serbia | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Croatia vs. Italy | 6:05 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Japan vs. France | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: USA vs. Romania | 10:35 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Montenegro vs. Greece | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Spain vs. Hungary | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

How to stream, watch the Paris Olympics on Peacock

Events from the 2024 Paris Olympics, which are broadcast on Peacock, can be streamed on PeacockTV.com web browser, mobile/tablet devices (iOS and Android), and Amazon Fire TV, among a handful of other ways.

Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month, and the Premium Plus (ad-free) is $11.99 a month. Students can get a discount where college students can access the premium version for only $1.99 a month with a student email. Click here to download and get started.

