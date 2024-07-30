Peacock 2024 Olympics Tuesday schedule: What to watch, stream today from Paris Games
The 2024 Paris Olympics continue to roll on into Tuesday's competitions.
Basketball, beach volleyball, swimming and table tennis are among the headlining sports for Tuesday. We'll also see competition in the triathlon, 3x3 basketball and BMX cycling, among others holding their first competitions of the Olympics. Group play in field hockey and water polo will also move forward.
Fencing, judo, rugby sevens, shooting, surfing and swimming are among the several sports that will hand out medals, as each country attempts to get an early leg up in the count to determine who can claim the most gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
All of Tuesday's events can be streamed on Peacock, as NBC and its sister networks will also air Olympic competition during the day, but are limited due to the number of competitions going on at a single time.
Here's a full breakdown of Tuesday's schedule of the 2024 Paris Olympic competition that is airing on Peacock, including start times and how to watch information:
2024 Paris Olympic Games Peacock Schedule today: July 30
Listings are subject to change. All events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — including the ones that air on linear TV — can be streamed on both Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
All times Eastern
Tuesday, July 30
3x3 Basketball
Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 games) | 11:30 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Pool Play: U.S. vs. Germany | 11:30 a.m. ET | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 games) | 3 p.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Pool Play and More | 4:15 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Pool Play | 7 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Archery
Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 6 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 8:45 a.m. ET | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 11:45 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's Individual Round of 64, 32 | 9 p.m. ET | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Encore coverage, fencing and more | 11:20 p.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Badminton
Men's/Women's Singles/Doubles Group Play Pt. 10 | 2:30 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Group Play, singles/doubles | 6:45 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's/Women's Singles/Doubles Group Play Pt. 11 | 8 a.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's/Women's Singles/Doubles Group Play Pt. 11 | 1:30 p.m. ET | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Basketball
Men's Group Phase - Group A: Spain vs. Greece | 5 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group Phase - Group A: Canada vs. Australia | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group Phase - Group C: Japan vs. France | 11:15 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group Phase - Group B: Brazil vs. Germany | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Beach Volleyball
Men's Preliminary Match - Pool C: Poland (Bryl/Losiak) vs. Australia (Hodges/Schubert) | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Match - Pool C: Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. France (Bassereau/Lyneel) | 4 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Match - Pool A: Italy (Gottardi/Menegatti) vs. Egypt (Marwa/D. Elghobashy) | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Match - Pool D: USA (Partain/Benesh) vs. Morocco (Abicha/Egraoui) | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's Pool Play: 9 a.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Match - Pool E: Brazil (Carol/Barbara) vs. Lithuania (Paulikiene/Raupelyte) | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Match - Pool A: France (Krou/Gauthier-Rat) vs. Spain (Herrera/Gavira) | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Match - Pool F: Netherlands (Boermans/de Groot) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger) | 2 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's Pool Play: 2:15 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Match - Pool A: Brazil (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. Spain (Fernandez/Soria) | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Match - Pool E: Netherlands (Stam/Schoon) vs. Japan (Hasegawa/Ishii) | 4 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Boxing
Men's Fly and Midde (Round of 16), Women's Feather Weight (Round of 32) | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Fly and Middle (Round of 16), Women's Bantam (Round of 16) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Middle (Round of 16), Women's Bantam (Round of 16) | 2 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Canoe Slalom
Men's Kayak and Women's Canoe Heats | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Kayak and Women's Canoe Heats | 4 p.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Cycling BMX Freestyle
Men's and Women's Freestyle Qualifications | 7:15 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's Freestyle Qualifications | 9:10 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Equestrian
Dressage: Grand Prix Team and Individual (Day 1) | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Dressage: Grand Prix | 11 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Fencing
Women's Team Epee Eliminations | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Team Epee Semifinals | 10:30 a.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals | 4:30 p.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Field Hockey
Men's Pool A: Spain vs. France | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Netherlands | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Pool B: India vs. Ireland | 7:15 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium | 1:45 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Handball
Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Norway vs. South Korea | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain | 8 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Hungary vs. Angola | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Round Group B: France vs. Brazil | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Judo
Women's 63kg and Men's 81 kg Eliminations | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's 63kg Repechage, Men's 81kg Repechages, Finals | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Rowing
Men's and Women's Double Sculls Semifinals | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Heats: Double Sculls and More | 11:45 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Rugby Sevens
Women's Bronze/Golf Finals | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Semifinals | 9:30 .m. | USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Bronze/Golf Finals |1 p.m. | E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Bronze/Golf Finals | 5 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Sailing
Men's and Women's Windsurfing and Skiff (Day 3) | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Shooting
Mixed Team Air Pistol Final | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Mixed Team Air Pistol Final | 4 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Trap Final | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Soccer
Men's Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group C: Spain vs. Egypt | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group A: New Zealand vs. France | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group A: USA vs. Guinea | 1 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group D: Israel vs. Japan | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Surfing
Men's and Women's Quarterfinals | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's Semis, Medal Finals | 5:45 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Swimming
Men's 200m Fly - Heats | 5 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's and Women's 100m, Women's 1500m Freestyle - Heats | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's 200m Fly - Heats | 10:45 a.m. | NBC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's 100m Back, Men's 800m Freestyle - Finals | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's 100m Backstroke Finals | 2:30 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Table Tennis
Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32 | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's & Women's Singles Round of 32 | 4 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Mixed Doubles - Finals | 8 p.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Tennis
Men's Singles Second Round | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Singles Second Round | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Singles Second Round | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Singles Second Round | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Singles Second Round | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Singles Second Round | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Doubles Third Round | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Doubles Third Round | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Singles Second Round | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's Singles Second Round | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Triathlon
Men's Final | 2 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Final | 10 a.m. | NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Volleyball
Men's Preliminary Round Pool B: Italy vs. Egypt | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Pool C: USA vs. Germany | 7 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Pool A: Slovenia vs. Serbia | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Pool A: France vs. Canada | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Water Polo
Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Australia vs. Serbia | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Croatia vs. Italy | 6:05 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Japan vs. France | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Group A: USA vs. Romania | 10:35 a.m. | USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Group A: Montenegro vs. Greece | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's Preliminary Round Group B: Spain vs. Hungary | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock
How to stream, watch the Paris Olympics on Peacock
Stream: Peacock
Events from the 2024 Paris Olympics, which are broadcast on Peacock, can be streamed on PeacockTV.com web browser, mobile/tablet devices (iOS and Android), and Amazon Fire TV, among a handful of other ways.
Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month, and the Premium Plus (ad-free) is $11.99 a month. Students can get a discount where college students can access the premium version for only $1.99 a month with a student email. Click here to download and get started.
