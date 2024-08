Peacock 2024 Olympics Thursday schedule: What to watch, stream Aug. 8 from Paris Games

The stakes keep rising at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the Games roll on toward the final weekend of competition. More than 30 medals are on the line in Thursday's action in Paris.

Noah Lyles' shot at the sprint double and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's attempt for a second consecutive gold in the 400-meter hurdle headline the day. U.S. men's basketball will also play in one semifinal, and Egypt and Morocco will face off in the men's soccer bronze medal match as well.

All Olympic events on Thursday will be available to stream on Peacock, as has been the case throughout the 2024 Paris Games. Here's the full schedule of events to stream on Thursday, Aug. 8:

Noah Lyles (USA) wins the men’s 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.

2024 Paris Olympics: Streaming schedule for Thursday, Aug. 8

Athletics:

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Shot Put Qualification: 4:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon High Jump: 5:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 800m Repechage Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 1500m Semi-Final: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put: 1:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Long Jump Final (Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal event): 2:25 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 200m Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Heptathlon 200m (Medal event): 2:55p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:25p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Final (Medal event): 3:45p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball:

Men's Semifinal: 11:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinal: 3:00 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball:

Men's or Women's Semifinals (4 Matches): 11 a.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing:

Men's 57kg - Semifinal: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 57kg - Semifinal: 3:46 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 75kg - Semifinal: 4:02 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 75kg - Semifinal: 4:18 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 51kg - Final (Medal event): 4:34 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 54kg - Final (Medal event): 4:51 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint:

Women's Canoe Single 200m Heats: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 1: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal 2: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 1: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Semifinal 2: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Single 200m Quarterfinals: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Final B: 7:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Final A (Medal event): 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Four 500m Final A (Medal event): 7:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Final A (Medal event): 7:50 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track:

Men's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Quarterfinals: 11:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4: 11:38 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinals - Race 1: 12:01 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Semifinals: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4: 12:25 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinals - Race 2: 12:47 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Final for places 7-12: 1:01 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Keirin, Final for Gold: 1:11 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Quarterfinals - Decider: 1:18 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Omnium, Points Race 4/4: 1:27 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places: 2:04 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving:

Women's 3m Springboard Semifinal: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 3m Springboard Final (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Soccer:

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Golf:

Women's Round 2: 3 a.m. ET on NBC Golf, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Handball:

Women's Semifinal : 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinal: 4:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey:

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Match: 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Marathon Swimming:

Women's 10km (Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Modern Pentathlon:

Men's Fencing Ranking Round: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Fencing Ranking Round: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Individual All-Around Qual - Part 1 of 2: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Individual All-Around Qual - Part 2 of 2: 9 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing:

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 4: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 4: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 5: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 5: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 2: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 3: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 4: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 4: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 5: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 5: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 1 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 2 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 3 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 4 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 5 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 6 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 1 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 2 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 3 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 4 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 5 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 6 (Medal event): TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing:

Women's Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Lead: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Quarterfinals: 6:28 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Semifinals: 6:46 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Final (Medal event): 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis:

Men's Team Semifinal: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Semifinal: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Semifinal: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Taekwondo:

Men -68kg Round of 16: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Round of 16: 3:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Quarterfinals: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Semifinals: 10:11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Semifinals: 10:24 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Repechage: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Repechage: 1:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:19 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Bronze Medal Contests: 2:51 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Bronze Medal Contests: 3:07 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men -68kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:23 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women -57kg Gold Medal Contest: 3:39 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Women's Semifinals: 10 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinals: 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Women's Classification 5th-8th : 7 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinal: 8:35 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Classification 5th-8th: 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinal: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting:

Women's 59kg (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 73kg (Medal event): 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling:

MGR 67kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 57kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 86kg Semifinal: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 57kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 67kg Final: 1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MGR 87kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 53kg Final: 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympic Games on TV and streaming

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: NBC | CNBC | USA Network | E! | Golf Channel | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

