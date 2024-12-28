PDC World Darts Championship schedule, results, draw
Luke Humphries will look to defend his title at the 2025 PDC World Championship.
Humphries lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy after a thrilling 7-4 victory in January's final against teenager Luke Littler.
Here are all the details of the tournament's schedule, results, draw, format, prize money and previous winners.
When does the tournament take place?
The tournament is being held at Alexandra Palace in London from Sunday 15 December to Friday 3 January.
All second-round matches will be completed before Christmas Day, with the third round beginning on 27 December and fourth round getting under way two days later.
The quarter-finals are on New Year's Day, with the semi-finals a day later and the final on 3 January.
Match schedule and results
All times GMT
Saturday, 28 December
Afternoon Session (12:30)
Third round
Ryan Joyce 4-3 Ryan Searle
Scott Williams 1-4 Ricardo Pietreczko
Nathan Aspinall 4-0 Andrew Gilding
Evening Session (19:00)
Third round
Chris Dobey 4-2 Josh Rock
Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Brendan Dolan
Luke Littler 4-1 Ian White
Sunday, 29 December
Afternoon Session (12:30)
Third round
Jeffrey de Graaf v Paolo Nebrida
Kevin Doets v Krzysztof Ratajski
Dimitri van den Bergh v Callan Rydz
Evening Session (19:00)
Third round
Ricky Evans v Robert Owen
Fourth round
Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries v Peter Wright
Monday, 30 December
Afternoon Session (12:30)
3x Fourth round
Evening Session (19:30)
3x Fourth round
Wednesday, 1 January
Afternoon Session (12:30)
2x Quarter-finals
Evening Session (19:00)
2x Quarter-Finals
Thursday, 2 January (19:30)
Semi-Finals
Friday, 3 January (20:00)
Final
Third-round results
Gerwyn Price 4-3 Joe Cullen
Jermaine Wattimena 2-4 Peter Wright
Luke Humphries 4-0 Nick Kenny
Damon Heta 3-4 Luke Woodhouse
Jonny Clayton 4-3 Daryl Gurney
Stephen Bunting 4-1 Madars Razma
Second-round results
Gian van Veen 1-3 Ricardo Pietreczko
Daryl Gurney 3-2 Florian Hempel
Dave Chisnall 2-3 Ricky Evans
Rob Cross 1-3 Scott Williams
Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Alexis Toylo
Andrew Gilding 3-1 Martin Lukeman
Josh Rock 3-0 Rhys Griffin
Jonny Clayton 3-2 Mickey Mansell
Martin Schindler 0-3 Callan Rydz
Ross Smith 0-3 Paolo Nebrida
Gary Anderson 0-3 Jeffrey de Graaf
Dimitri van den Bergh 3-0 Dylan Slevin
Ryan Searle 3-0 Matt Campbell
Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma
Joe Cullen 3-0 Wessel Nijman
Ritchie Edhouse 1-3 Ian White
Danny Noppert 1-3 Ryan Joyce
Raymond van Barneveld 1-3 Nick Kenny
Luke Littler 3-1 Ryan Meikle
Damon Heta 3-1 Connor Scutt
Brendan Dolan 3-0 Lok Yin Lee
Chris Dobey 3-1 Alexander Merkx
Michael van Gerwen 3-0 James Hurrell
Stephen Bunting 3-1 Kai Gotthardt
Michael Smith 2-3 Kevin Doets
Gabriel Clemens 1-3 Robert Owen
Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Leonard Gates
Peter Wright 3-1 Wesley Plaisier
Mike de Decker 1-3 Luke Woodhouse
Gerwyn Price 3-0 Keane Barry
James Wade 0-3 Jermaine Wattimena
Luke Humphries 3-0 Thibault Tricole
First-round results
Karel Sedlacek 0-3 Rhys Griffin
Richard Veenstra 0-3 Alexis Toylo
Mickey Mansell 3-1 Tomoya Goto
Florian Hempel 3-1 Jeffrey de Zwaan
William O'Connor 1-3 Dylan Slevin
Stephen Burton 0-3 Alexander Merkx
Wessel Nijman 3-2 Cameron Carolissen
Ian White w/o Sandro Eric Sosing (Sosing withdrew on medical grounds)
Nick Kenny 3-0 Stowe Buntz
Mensur Suljovic 2-3 Matt Campbell
Scott Williams 3-1 Niko Springer
Chris Landman 1-3 Lok Yin Lee
Callan Rydz 3-0 Romeo Grbavac
Martin Lukeman 3-1 Nitin Kumar
Jim Williams 2-3 Paolo Nebrida
Madars Razma 3-1 Christian Kist
Ricky Evans 3-2 Gordon Mathers
Jeffrey de Graaf 3-1 Rashad Sweeting
Ricardo Pietreczko 3-0 Xiaochen Zong
Ryan Meikle 3-2 Fallon Sherrock
James Hurrell 3-0 Jim Long
Kevin Doets 3-1 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Ryan Joyce 3-1 Darius Labanauskas
Niels Zonneveld 1-3 Robert Owen
Connor Scutt 3-0 Ben Robb
Cameron Menzies 1-3 Leonard Gates
Wesley Plaisier 3-2 Ryusei Azemoto
Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Lourence Ilagan
Alan Soutar 1-3 Kai Gotthardt
Thibault Tricole 3-1 Joe Comito
Jermaine Wattimena 3-0 Stefan Bellmont
Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Keane Barry
What is the draw and seedings?
(Seeds in brackets)
First quarter
(1) Luke Humphries (England) v (17) Peter Wright (Scotland)
(8) Stephen Bunting (England) v Luke Woodhouse (England)
Second quarter
(4) Luke Littler (England) v Ryan Joyce (England)
Ricardo Pietreczko (Germany) v (12) Nathan Aspinall (England)
Third quarter
Kevin Doets (Netherlands) v (31) Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)
(15) Chris Dobey (England)
(7) Jonny Clayton (Wales) v (10) Gerwyn Price (Wales)
Fourth quarter
(3) Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)
Jeffrey de Graaf (Sweden) v Paolo Nebrida (Philippines)
Ricky Evans (England) v Robert Owen (Wales)
(11) Dimitri van den Bergh (Belgium) v Callan Rydz (England)
How to follow the tournament
There will be daily reports and live text commentaries on key sessions on the BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live from James Gregg at Alexandra Palace. In the UK, every match will be televised on Sky Sports, with radio commentaries on Talksport and Talksport 2.
What is the format?
First round - Best of five sets
Second round - Best of five sets
Third round - Best of seven sets
Fourth round - Best of seven sets
Quarter-finals - Best of nine sets
Semi-finals - Best of 11 sets
Final - Best of 13 sets
What is a nine-darter?
Darts is one of the few sports that can measure perfection; snooker has the 147 maximum break, golf has the hole-in-one, darts has the nine-dart finish.
The fewest number of darts required to finish a standard leg of 501 points is nine.
There are several ways to complete a nine-dart finish, the most common being two visits of 180 followed by a 141 checkout.
Christian Kist hitting the first of this year's tournament on 18 December, 2024.
Tie-breaks
First-round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches 2-2 in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden death.
From the second round onwards, there will be a tie-break in all matches where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played. There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.
What is the prize money?
Winner: £500,000
Runner-up: £200,000
Semi-finalists: £100,000
Quarter-finalists: £50,000
Fourth-round losers: £35,000
Third-round losers: £25,000
Second-round losers: £15,000
First-round losers: £7,500
Total: £2,500,000
Who are the previous PDC world champions?
1994 - Dennis Priestley
1995 - Phil Taylor
1996 - Phil Taylor
1997 - Phil Taylor
1998 - Phil Taylor
1999 - Phil Taylor
2000 - Phil Taylor
2001 - Phil Taylor
2002 - Phil Taylor
2003 - John Part
2004 - Phil Taylor
2005 - Phil Taylor
2006 - Phil Taylor
2007 - Raymond van Barneveld
2008 - John Part
2009 - Phil Taylor
2010 - Phil Taylor
2011 - Adrian Lewis
2012 - Adrian Lewis
2013 - Phil Taylor
2014 - Michael van Gerwen
2015 - Gary Anderson
2016 - Gary Anderson
2017 - Michael van Gerwen
2018 - Rob Cross
2019 - Michael van Gerwen
2020 - Peter Wright
2021 - Gerwyn Price
2022 - Peter Wright
2023 - Michael Smith
2024 - Luke Humphries
How many 180s were scored last year?
A record 914 maximum 180s were recorded across the 16 days of the 2024 tournament, beating the record of 901 set 12 months earlier.