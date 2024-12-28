PDC World Darts Championship schedule, results, draw

Defending champion Luke Humphries and 2024 runner-up Luke Littler are seeded to meet in the semi-finals this time if results go their way [Getty Images]

Luke Humphries will look to defend his title at the 2025 PDC World Championship.

Humphries lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy after a thrilling 7-4 victory in January's final against teenager Luke Littler.

Here are all the details of the tournament's schedule, results, draw, format, prize money and previous winners.

When does the tournament take place?

The tournament is being held at Alexandra Palace in London from Sunday 15 December to Friday 3 January.

All second-round matches will be completed before Christmas Day, with the third round beginning on 27 December and fourth round getting under way two days later.

The quarter-finals are on New Year's Day, with the semi-finals a day later and the final on 3 January.

Match schedule and results

All times GMT

Saturday, 28 December

Afternoon Session (12:30)

Third round

Ryan Joyce 4-3 Ryan Searle

Scott Williams 1-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

Nathan Aspinall 4-0 Andrew Gilding

Evening Session (19:00)

Third round

Chris Dobey 4-2 Josh Rock

Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Brendan Dolan

Luke Littler 4-1 Ian White

Sunday, 29 December

Afternoon Session (12:30)

Third round

Jeffrey de Graaf v Paolo Nebrida

Kevin Doets v Krzysztof Ratajski

Dimitri van den Bergh v Callan Rydz

Evening Session (19:00)

Third round

Ricky Evans v Robert Owen

Fourth round

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Peter Wright

Monday, 30 December

Afternoon Session (12:30)

3x Fourth round

Evening Session (19:30)

3x Fourth round

Wednesday, 1 January

Afternoon Session (12:30)

2x Quarter-finals

Evening Session (19:00)

2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday, 2 January (19:30)

Semi-Finals

Friday, 3 January (20:00)

Final

Third-round results

Gerwyn Price 4-3 Joe Cullen

Jermaine Wattimena 2-4 Peter Wright

Luke Humphries 4-0 Nick Kenny

Damon Heta 3-4 Luke Woodhouse

Jonny Clayton 4-3 Daryl Gurney

Stephen Bunting 4-1 Madars Razma

Second-round results

Gian van Veen 1-3 Ricardo Pietreczko

Daryl Gurney 3-2 Florian Hempel

Dave Chisnall 2-3 Ricky Evans

Rob Cross 1-3 Scott Williams

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Alexis Toylo

Andrew Gilding 3-1 Martin Lukeman

Josh Rock 3-0 Rhys Griffin

Jonny Clayton 3-2 Mickey Mansell

Martin Schindler 0-3 Callan Rydz

Ross Smith 0-3 Paolo Nebrida

Gary Anderson 0-3 Jeffrey de Graaf

Dimitri van den Bergh 3-0 Dylan Slevin

Ryan Searle 3-0 Matt Campbell

Dirk van Duijvenbode 1-3 Madars Razma

Joe Cullen 3-0 Wessel Nijman

Ritchie Edhouse 1-3 Ian White

Danny Noppert 1-3 Ryan Joyce

Raymond van Barneveld 1-3 Nick Kenny

Luke Littler 3-1 Ryan Meikle

Damon Heta 3-1 Connor Scutt

Brendan Dolan 3-0 Lok Yin Lee

Chris Dobey 3-1 Alexander Merkx

Michael van Gerwen 3-0 James Hurrell

Stephen Bunting 3-1 Kai Gotthardt

Michael Smith 2-3 Kevin Doets

Gabriel Clemens 1-3 Robert Owen

Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Leonard Gates

Peter Wright 3-1 Wesley Plaisier

Mike de Decker 1-3 Luke Woodhouse

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Keane Barry

James Wade 0-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Luke Humphries 3-0 Thibault Tricole

First-round results

Karel Sedlacek 0-3 Rhys Griffin

Richard Veenstra 0-3 Alexis Toylo

Mickey Mansell 3-1 Tomoya Goto

Florian Hempel 3-1 Jeffrey de Zwaan

William O'Connor 1-3 Dylan Slevin

Stephen Burton 0-3 Alexander Merkx

Wessel Nijman 3-2 Cameron Carolissen

Ian White w/o Sandro Eric Sosing (Sosing withdrew on medical grounds)

Nick Kenny 3-0 Stowe Buntz

Mensur Suljovic 2-3 Matt Campbell

Scott Williams 3-1 Niko Springer

Chris Landman 1-3 Lok Yin Lee

Callan Rydz 3-0 Romeo Grbavac

Martin Lukeman 3-1 Nitin Kumar

Jim Williams 2-3 Paolo Nebrida

Madars Razma 3-1 Christian Kist

Ricky Evans 3-2 Gordon Mathers

Jeffrey de Graaf 3-1 Rashad Sweeting

Ricardo Pietreczko 3-0 Xiaochen Zong

Ryan Meikle 3-2 Fallon Sherrock

James Hurrell 3-0 Jim Long

Kevin Doets 3-1 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Ryan Joyce 3-1 Darius Labanauskas

Niels Zonneveld 1-3 Robert Owen

Connor Scutt 3-0 Ben Robb

Cameron Menzies 1-3 Leonard Gates

Wesley Plaisier 3-2 Ryusei Azemoto

Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Lourence Ilagan

Alan Soutar 1-3 Kai Gotthardt

Thibault Tricole 3-1 Joe Comito

Jermaine Wattimena 3-0 Stefan Bellmont

Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Keane Barry

What is the draw and seedings?

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen is in the opposite half of the draw to 2024 winner Luke Humphries [Getty Images]

(Seeds in brackets)

First quarter

(1) Luke Humphries (England) v (17) Peter Wright (Scotland)

(8) Stephen Bunting (England) v Luke Woodhouse (England)

Second quarter

(4) Luke Littler (England) v Ryan Joyce (England)

Ricardo Pietreczko (Germany) v (12) Nathan Aspinall (England)

Third quarter

Kevin Doets (Netherlands) v (31) Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)

(15) Chris Dobey (England)

(7) Jonny Clayton (Wales) v (10) Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Fourth quarter

(3) Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Jeffrey de Graaf (Sweden) v Paolo Nebrida (Philippines)

Ricky Evans (England) v Robert Owen (Wales)

(11) Dimitri van den Bergh (Belgium) v Callan Rydz (England)

How to follow the tournament

There will be daily reports and live text commentaries on key sessions on the BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live from James Gregg at Alexandra Palace. In the UK, every match will be televised on Sky Sports, with radio commentaries on Talksport and Talksport 2.

What is the format?

First round - Best of five sets

Second round - Best of five sets

Third round - Best of seven sets

Fourth round - Best of seven sets

Quarter-finals - Best of nine sets

Semi-finals - Best of 11 sets

Final - Best of 13 sets

What is a nine-darter?

Darts is one of the few sports that can measure perfection; snooker has the 147 maximum break, golf has the hole-in-one, darts has the nine-dart finish.

The fewest number of darts required to finish a standard leg of 501 points is nine.

There are several ways to complete a nine-dart finish, the most common being two visits of 180 followed by a 141 checkout.

Christian Kist hitting the first of this year's tournament on 18 December, 2024.

Tie-breaks

First-round matches will not have a tie-break; if the fifth set reaches 2-2 in legs, then the fifth leg will be sudden death.

From the second round onwards, there will be a tie-break in all matches where a deciding set must be won by two clear legs. If the score in the final set reaches 5-5 then a sudden-death leg will be played. There would be no throw for the bull in any sudden-death legs.

What is the prize money?

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth-round losers: £35,000

Third-round losers: £25,000

Second-round losers: £15,000

First-round losers: £7,500

Total: £2,500,000

Who are the previous PDC world champions?

1994 - Dennis Priestley

1995 - Phil Taylor

1996 - Phil Taylor

1997 - Phil Taylor

1998 - Phil Taylor

1999 - Phil Taylor

2000 - Phil Taylor

2001 - Phil Taylor

2002 - Phil Taylor

2003 - John Part

2004 - Phil Taylor

2005 - Phil Taylor

2006 - Phil Taylor

2007 - Raymond van Barneveld

2008 - John Part

2009 - Phil Taylor

2010 - Phil Taylor

2011 - Adrian Lewis

2012 - Adrian Lewis

2013 - Phil Taylor

2014 - Michael van Gerwen

2015 - Gary Anderson

2016 - Gary Anderson

2017 - Michael van Gerwen

2018 - Rob Cross

2019 - Michael van Gerwen

2020 - Peter Wright

2021 - Gerwyn Price

2022 - Peter Wright

2023 - Michael Smith

2024 - Luke Humphries

How many 180s were scored last year?

A record 914 maximum 180s were recorded across the 16 days of the 2024 tournament, beating the record of 901 set 12 months earlier.