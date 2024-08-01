Pavlovic shares his glee at Milan move after signing the contract – video

New AC Milan signing Strahinja Pavlovic has spoken to the Rossoneri fans and expressed how happy he is to have joined the club.

The Serbian defender addressed the fans in a video posted on the AC Milan Instagram page and it is clear that he is raring to go at Milanello when the team returns from the tour in the United States of America.

The new Milan No.31 said: “Ciao Rossoneri fans, I’m really happy to be here. See you soon at the stadium!”

This is the second time that fans have heard from the 23-year-old since his move to the club was announced on Wednesday evening.

“I’m happy and proud to be here, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s a dream come true. I remember when I played at San Siro two years ago, the atmosphere was incredible. I can’t wait to play here, but this time with the fans cheering for me!” he said initially as part of the announcement.