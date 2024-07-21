Pavlovic gives Milan key boost for deal with RB Salzburg

Strahinja Pavlovic has made it clear to RB Salzburg that he’d like to be sold to Milan in the coming days, helping to facilitate a deal.

The Rossoneri are starting to heat up in the summer transfer market after a quiet start, completing a €13m deal with Atletico Madrid for striker Alvaro Morata in recent days. The club are planning reinforcements across the pitch, wanting to start a new project under Paulo Fonseca.

Milan identified Pavlovic as a strong option to bolster the backline, but were not impressed with his €30m price tag at RB Salzburg. After a lack of offers from the Premier League or Saudi Arabia, things changed and talks began to progress.

Pavlovic gives Milan boost

Page seven of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Pavlovic has clearly communicated to RB Salzburg that he wants a deal to be completed with Milan, ready to try out a new adventure in Italy.

The 23-year-old Serbian defender has already agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri, ready to put pen to paper on a multi-year contract worth €1.5m net per season plus add-ons. A deal between the two clubs will likely fall in the region of €20m.

Milan are confident that a deal will be reached soon and are planning to try and finalise the transfer next week, hoping to see Pavlovic join the squad in their pre-season tour of the United States.