Pavia throws 2 touchdown passes, Vanderbilt tops error-prone Kentucky 20-13 for 2nd straight SEC win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for two touchdowns, Brock Taylor kicked two long field goals and Vanderbilt held off mistake-prone Kentucky 20-13 on Saturday night for its second consecutive Southeastern Conference victory.

The Commodores (4-2, 2-1) never trailed in following up last week’s historic 40-35 victory over top-ranked Alabama and earned back-to-back SEC wins for the first time since beating Kentucky and Florida two years ago. Pavia threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to AJ Newberry on their first possession before adding a tiebreaking 18-yard scoring pass to Richie Hoskins with 13 seconds remaining before halftime.

“I feel like we are clicking on the same page,” said Pavia, who left the game in the third quarter after hurting his knee but returned to finish. “There is something bigger ahead for us.”

Taylor followed with field goals of 49 and 50 yards as Vanderbilt scored on four consecutive drives over the middle two quarters. The second followed a bizarre third-quarter sequence in which Kentucky holder Wilson Berry fumbled a field goal snap, rolled right and lofted a pass that De’Rickey Wright intercepted at the 1 and returned nine yards. It was his sixth career pickoff.

Brock Vandagriff’s 22-yard TD pass to Dane Key got the Wildcats (3-3, 1-3) within one score, but Berry fumbled the snap and was tackled while trying to run the ball into the end zone. That play was among many miscues by the Wildcats, who were penalized 12 times for 106 yards and failed on homecoming to follow up their 20-17 road upset of then-No. 6 Mississippi two weeks ago.

Despite the self-inflicted damage, Kentucky was a possession away from tying the game and had the ball one last time but turned it over on downs in the final minutes.

“We have to do things right to win games, no matter who you’re playing," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I think you see that across this league and very clearly, that wasn’t winning football. With the penalties and turnovers and missed assignments and basic stuff, that again, goes back to a loss we had earlier in the year.”

Pavia completed 15 of 18 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for 53 yards on 14 carries.

Vandagriff was 15-of-25 passing for 158 yards.

Vanderbilt edge rusher Miles Capers left the game in the second quarter after being injured while getting caught under a rush of players while trying to make a tackle. He was stabilized, placed on a wooden board and stretcher and taken to a hospital for imaging, but returned to the sidelines in the second half in sweats.

The Takeaway

Vanderbilt: The Commodores received votes in this week's AP Top 25 poll and took another step toward entering the rankings. They were outgained 322-288 but always seemed in control thanks to Pavia's arm and mobility that extended plays. Though less emphatic than what he achieved against 'Bama, he helped set the tone for a game in which they got points when needed and followed up their biggest win ever.

“This team is hungry for more and we’re not going to let one game define our season,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "We know how to celebrate and recognize the significance of last week. This team is focused and having fun right now."

Kentucky: The Wildcats came out of the bye intent on adding to their signature win but couldn't get out of their own way with penalties and undisciplined play that killed drives and momentum. The blooper reel-style fumbles by Berry only added to their misery and spoiled one of their most balanced offensive efforts.

Up Next

Vanderbilt hosts Ball State on Saturday night in non-league play.

Kentucky visits Florida on Saturday night in SEC play.

Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press