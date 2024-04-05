Pauly Shore and The Comedy Store sued for assault and battery by comedian Eliot Preschutti

Pauly Shore and The Comedy Store are facing a second lawsuit, alleging assault from the comedy club's bouncers.

Comedian Eliot Preschutti filed a lawsuit against Shore and The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Thursday, alleging bouncers attacked him on Dec. 15, after he claims he forgot to pay his bar tab, according to documents obtained by People and The Wrap.

Preschutti alleged two bouncers "grabbed" and "detained him" as he left the club to inform him he needed to settle, per the outlets. While outside, the comedian claimed he paid his bill and added a tip, but a bouncer accused him of trying to hit the server.

A group of the club's bouncers proceeded to throw Prescutti "face-down" on the sidewalk and "began to hit and kick him for an appreciable amount of time," the lawsuit alleges.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Shore and The Comedy Store for comment.

According to the outlets, Prescutti said one of the bouncers during the alleged assault "yelled 'this is for Pauly!' "

"At times, their acts became so violent that other bouncers attempted to restrain them," the comedian alleged.

Preschutti is suing for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence after he "suffered severe physical and emotional damages as a result of the beating," per the lawsuit.

An iconic fixture of LA's Sunset Strip, The Comedy Store was founded by Shore's parents, Sammy and Mitzi Shore, and screenwriter Rudy DeLuca in 1972. Mitzi took ownership in 1974, following the couple's divorce. Shore inherited the store in 2018 when his mother died.

Preschutti's lawsuit comes after Sean Kehoe and his daughter Kirra Lyn Potts filed a lawsuit against Shore and The Comedy Store in January.

Shore and The Comedy Store face charges of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, among other claims, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

Kehoe and Potts alleged in the 17-page complaint that Kehoe was "violently grabbed and attacked," including being dragged, during their November 2022 visit to The Comedy Store's Hollywood location in West Hollywood. The pair claimed the attack was carried out by the establishment's security personnel.

"Shore knew that (the group) planned to assault Kehoe and agreed with and encouraged (them) to assault Kehoe, and…Shore intended that the assault be committed," the lawsuit read.

As a result of the alleged attack, Kehoe suffered "severe injuries and mental and emotional distress," while Potts underwent "mental and emotional distress" in witnessing her father being injured, per the filing.

Contributing: Edward Segarra, Erin Jensen

