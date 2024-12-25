Paulo Dybala sets all-time record for Roma jerseys sold in 2023/24

Paulo Dybala is once again at the center of Roma’s commercial success.

The capital club’s jersey sales skyrocketed over the course of the last year in large part thanks to the Argentine playmaker.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, in total, Roma sold 131,000 shirts in 2023-2024: numbers that mark the absolute record of sales in the history of the Giallorossi club.

Of these 131,000 shirts, the majority are Dybala’s.

Around 70% of these had the number 21 on the back, which would mean an income of 9 million euros out of a total of 13 million was made possible thanks to the ex-Juve man.