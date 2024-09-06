Paulo Dybala gets back on Argentina’s score sheet in 3-0 win over Chile

Paulo Dybala was once again a protagonist for Argentina in last night’s 3-0 win over Chile in the first match of the World Cup qualifiers.

After a rather slow first half, Scaloni’s men were able to score a quick goal thanks to Mac Allister, followed by Julian Alvarez.

Dybala – who started the match with the number 10 shirt given Leo Messi’s absence due to injury – was the author of the third and final goal of the night.

For Dybala this was a huge moment: having been excluded from Argentina’s Copa America squad proved a huge blow to him.

However, after tonight, Roma can remain confident that Dybala will return to base happier than ever, feeling proud of his efforts for his beloved national team.