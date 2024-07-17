Paul Skenes was the talk of MLB All-Star Game, but it was Jarren Duran who stole the spotlight

ARLINGTON, Texas − This will forever be known as Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes’ coming out party, but Shohei Ohtani once again reminded everyone Tuesday night at the All-Star Game that he’s still the greatest player in the world, while Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran’s storybook breakout season added a new chapter.

The American League won the All-Star Game, 5-3, with Duran joining Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski as the only Boston Red Sox outfielders to win the MVP award.

Still, even after pitching just the first inning of the game without a strikeout, everyone was still talking about Skenes.

He arrived into town Sunday with his famous girlfriend Livvy Dunne and left with everyone at Globe Life Field believing the All-Star Game could be an annual trip.

It blew Skenes’ mind that he grew up watching and idolizing these All-Stars, and now, here he was one of them. On Monday night, he sat next to Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow and Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds at Home Run Derby On Tuesday night after pitching one inning, he sat next to Atlanta veteran starter Chris Sale on the bench and ate in the clubhouse with Glasnow and starters Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants.

“I think that’s probably the coolest part about it all,’’ Skenes said. “I think the coolest part about it is they’re so accepting and welcomed me with open arms into the clubhouse, and they’re super supportive, watching my start. It was really cool.

“Definitely feel like I’m one of them.’’

While most players leave after coming out of the All-Star Game, Skenes opted to stay, watching Ohtani hit a three-run, 400-foot homer in the third inning.

“I think I’ve been answering questions about Shohei for like four or five years at All-Star Games,’’ said All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, Ohtani’s teammate. “I still never have words to describe what he’s doing. We always talked about him pitching and hitting, and now he’s recovering from Tommy John for the second time, and he’s still going out there and being the best player in the game.

“So, it’s pretty amazing.’’

Skenes, who gave up a home run to Ohtani last month, was just grateful he could be teammates one night with Ohtani and watch him inflict damage on someone else.

“It was really cool to watch him do that,’’ Skenes said. “Really cool to watch him go about his business and get to meet him and all that.

“I don’t know of any hitters I’ve faced that’s better than him in my career.

“So, to be able to share a dugout with him was surreal.’’

The NL players shared the same sentiments about Skenes, talking to him about his blazing fastball, his splinker pitch, his background of being an Air Force Academy cadet, and now emerging as one of the greatest rookie pitchers in history.

“It was awesome to talk to him,’’ Webb said. “I talked to a lot of pitchers and learned a bunch of stuff from guys.’’

What did he learn from Skenes?

“I wish I could,’’ Webb said, laughing, “but I don’t throw 102.’’

Skenes’ coming-out party was uneventful on the field. He opened the game by inducing a lazy fly-out from leadoff hitter Steve Kwan, who leads the major leagues with a .352 batting average. Gunnar Henderson, who is hitting .286 with 28 homers, was the next victim, hitting a 50-mph bouncer to the mound.

That brought up Juan Soto.

Soto battled Skenes for seven pitches and drew a walk when Skenes missed with a 84.7-mph curveball, and then again on a 100-mph fastball.

“I was trying to take him deep,’’ Soto said. “No lie.’’

Up stepped Aaron Judge, the American League home run champion who’s leading the major leagues with 34 homers. Skenes threw a 99.7-mph fastball. Judge swung and hit a routine grounder to third base.

Skenes’ night was over.

“That was pretty cool,’’ Skenes said.

The pitch he’ll remember the most?

“Probably the first pitch,’’ he said, “just being out there. I don't think I blacked out when I was out there, but I was pretty close. It was cool to be on that mound, but just being able to share this with my family and have them out here and just being able to experience it.’’

Certainly, it will be a night that Duran will never forget either, hitting a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning in his first at-bat. The homer enabled him to highlight his advocacy for mental health that plagued him early in his career. He wears a shirt underneath his Red Sox jersey reading “[Expletive] ‘em’’ and held up the MVP trophy with the phrase "Still Alive" written on his taped-up wrist.

Jarren Duran of the Red Sox hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning in the MLB All-Star Game.

Now, he’s got some hardware too.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words,’’ Duran said, “but honestly, I couldn’t stop thinking about my family. It’s a surreal moment. …

“I mean, All-Star Game, first home run, All-Star Game MVP. I’m just very thankful. It’s hard to put into words.

“It won’t hit me until I try to go to sleep tonight.

“Who knows if I’ll be able to sleep tonight.’’

The one All-Star you can be assured who won’t get any sleep is AL starter Corbin Burnes. He didn’t get to the ballpark until Tuesday morning, spending the past two days with his wife, son and newborn twin daughters. He pitched one inning and immediately flew back home to Phoenix, planning to spend the rest of the All-Star break with his family.

“They’re just over two weeks old,’’ Burnes said, “so it was good to go home to see them. The last time I saw them, they were a couple of days old. It was tough to tell them apart at that point. I’m glad I can tell them apart now.

“So, I’ll go back, change some diapers, give the girl some bottles and spend as much time as possible with them before heading back.’’

It would have been easy, of course, for Burnes to have skipped the All-Star Game. He didn’t need to be here. Everyone would have understood.

“I couldn’t do that,’’ he said. “Every year my wife says, 'You never know when its going to be your last.’ So, if you get the honor to come, I think you should not only represent Major League Baseball, but the team I’m part of.

“I wanted to enjoy the experience."

It turned out to be a night that few will forget.

