Paul Merson makes BIZARRE 'Frank Lampard of Liverpool' comparison

Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, marking an impressive start for new head coach Arne Slot.

The Dutchman’s side, initially tested by the spirited Tractor Boys, showed resilience and composure, ultimately securing the win with a much-improved second-half display.

One of the standout performers on the day was Mohamed Salah, who once again demonstrated why he remains one of Liverpool’s most valuable assets.

The Egyptian forward added his name to the scoresheet in the second half, doubling Liverpool's lead and quelling doubts about his form heading into the new season.

Paul Merson makes BIZARRE 'Frank Lampard of Liverpool' comparisonby Daryl Finch

Liverpool transfer news today: Mamardashvili LATEST, Chelsea CONTACT & wonderkid WATCHEDby Bence Bocsak

Konate VERDICT, Slot PRAISED, Dalglish IMMORTALISED: Liverpool FC news recapby Bence Bocsak

Salah earns Merson praise

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was particularly effusive in his praise for the 32-year-old, comparing him to an unlikely player in a completely different position.

"You can’t talk highly enough of Salah," Merson said.

"He’s a right-winger; it's just mind-blowing. He’s the Frank Lampard of Liverpool, but playing right wing!"

Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Liverpool vs Ipswich

Ipswich Town v Liverpool - Premier League - Portman Road Liverpool s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday August 17, 2024. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xBradleyxCollyerx 77166943

In his thirteen years with Chelsea, Lampard established himself as a prolific scorer from midfield.

The England midfielder went on to become the West Londoners' all-time leading goalscorer, with 211 goals in all competitions.

While famously not a winger, Lampard's consistency over a prolonged period of time is no doubt what Merson had in mind.

'He's a one-off'

"Who puts up figures like that playing on the right wing?" Merson said of Salah.

"Not too many; he is a one-off, extraordinary, and you can’t replace those players."

Salah's future has been a subject of speculation, with rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia circulating during the summer. However, his performance against Ipswich suggests that he remains as committed as ever to Liverpool’s cause.

With their first win secured, Slot will be hoping Salah can maintain his form as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk earns PFA honour for FOURTH time and leaves MAJOR Liverpool questionby Tom Barnes

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili transfer EXPLAINED as Liverpool get PERFECT Alisson heirby Sam McGuire

Marc Guehi, Joe Gomez, Liverpool

Liverpool have a chance to UPGRADE on Joe Gomez for £25m and they should take itby Alex Caple