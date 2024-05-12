Paul Merson explains why Arsenal must support Liverpool to stop Tottenham fans 'cheering when Man City score'

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has told fans they have to want Liverpool to beat Aston Villa on Monday to aid their Premier League title challenge.

Villa Park will be bouncing for the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side as a win will guarantee a top-four finish and Champions League football in the west Midlands next season.

Such a scenario would lead to Tottenham having practically nothing to play for when they host Manchester City a day later, a game in which Arsenal will be praying for their neighbours to take a result from the defending champions.

Kai Havertz joked that he will be the “biggest fan of Tottenham ever” after Arsenal’s win at Manchester United on Sunday but the goodwill is unlikely to be returned by Spurs supporters.

“If Villa get beat tomorrow, Tottenham are still in the race [for the Champions League],” Merson explained on Sky Sports.

“So they need to get something [against City], if Villa get beat. Every Arsenal fan needs Villa to get beat tomorrow. If Liverpool can get a result, Tottenham have to stay hungry on Tuesday.

“If Liverpool win by two or three goals, all of a sudden [Villa] play Crystal Palace [on the final day of the season]. No one wants to play Palace at the moment and [Spurs] go to Sheffield United.

“If Villa get a result, there’s no way. They won’t be playing for anything. I’ve played in those games... they don’t want Arsenal to win the league whatever happens.

“It will get to a stage where Tottenham fans will cheer if Man City score, they will. The one thing they don’t want is for Arsenal to win the league - the one thing.

“But they have no choice, if Villa get beat, than to stay hungry.”

Merson highlighted Tottenham’s decision to hold a lap of appreciation after their penultimate home game against Burnley on Saturday, rather than after the final match as per tradition, as a “worrying” sign for Arsenal.

City need to win in north London to enter the final day of the season top of the table, when they host West Ham and Arsenal take on Everton.

“If they win that I’ll have a Tottenham tattoo,” Merson declared.