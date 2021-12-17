Paul Maurice resigns as Jets head coach, ending second-longest tenure in NHL

Paul Maurice is no longer the Winnipeg Jets' head coach. (Getty)

Paul Maurice is no longer at the helm of the Winnipeg Jets.

The team announced on Friday that Maurice has resigned as Jets head coach, adding that assistant Dave Lowry will serve as Winnipeg's interim coach after Maurice's departure.

An emotional Maurice met with the media following the announcement to explain his decision, saying he stepped away because the team needed a new voice.

The JetsTV LIVE Pregame Show presented by Budweiser!#JetsTV’s @MitchellClinton is LIVE with today’s Pregame Show — starting with Paul Maurice at the Matt Frost Media Centre, and followed by General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. https://t.co/pZu61xecrL — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 17, 2021

Maurice, 54, had the second-longest tenure of all NHL bench bosses. He coached the Jets for eight full seasons, leading them to the playoffs in their last four campaigns, including a Western Conference final against the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018. The Saul Ste. Marie, Ont., native owns a 762-670-99 regular-season record in the NHL.

Winnipeg's 2021-22 campaign has gotten off to a pedestrian start, with a 13-10-5 record and fifth place in the Central Division. The Jets dropped what ended up being their final game under Maurice on Tuesday, a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

