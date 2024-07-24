Pau Víctor, transferred to FC Barcelona

Girona FC has reached an agreement with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Pau Víctor. The stricker, who will turn 23 in November, will return to the blaugrana club where he played on loan last season in the Primera federation reserve team.

Pau Víctor arrived at Girona as a youth player, having made his debut in Segunda A at the age of 18. Despite playing regularly with Girona B - 48 games and 14 goals - he participated in 8 games with the first team before going on loan to CE Sabadell in the summer of 2022. Last year, after renewing for two seasons with Girona FC, he chained a new loan, this time to play for FC Barcelona Atlètic.