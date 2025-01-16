Patro Eisden’s top scorer set for €1m switch to KV Mechelen

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Patro Eisden top scorer Keano ‘Kiki’ Vanrafelghem is having a medical with top flight side KV Mechelen. The former Club Brugge youth product has been in great form for the side in the Belgian second tier this season and was attracting interest from a number of clubs. It appears that Mechelen have won the race to sign the young forward, with a transfer fee of around €1m. Patro Eisden have also agreed a sell on percentage as part of the deal.

In 15 Challenger Pro League games this season the 21-year-old Vanrafelghem has scored eight goals and provided six assists. He was under contract with the club until 2028, having only signed for them in the winter of the 2022/2023 season. During the 2023/2024 season he was on loan in the lower leagues of Belgium with Sporting Hasselt, where he impressed with 19 goals in 32 games.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson