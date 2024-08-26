Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett 'good' after throwing shoulder injury, coach says

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett played one drive during a preseason loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett is "good" after he injured his right throwing shoulder during a preseason loss to the Washington Commanders, coach Jerod Mayo said.

Brissett completed 2 of 4 passes for 19 yards in the 20-10 setback Sunday at Commanders Field in Landover, Md.

"I talked to him," Mayo told reporters, when asked about Brissett. "We will see [Monday]. You always feel a little bit more sore the next day. He said he was good. We will find out."

Brissett was hurt while being sacked by Commanders pass rusher K.J. Henry on the sixth play of the game's opening drive. Brissett completed his next pass before wide receiver K.J. Osborn dropped a deep throw. Brissett then left the game and did not return.

Mayo said he planned to remove Brissett at that point, regardless of the injury, and that he could have continued to play if needed. Rookie Drake Maye, who is competing with Brissett for starting duties, replaced the veteran quarterback on the next drive and played through the second quarter.

New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye said he feels "ready" if asked to start in Week 1. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a score. Patriots backup Joe Milton completed 5 of 17 passes for 78 yards. Bailey Zappe went 0 for 1 for the Patriots.

Commanders backup Trace McSorley completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a score. He also ran for 40 yards on four carries. Jeff Driskel completed 12 of 18 passes for 73 yards and an interception for the Commanders.

Mayo previously said Brissett was leading the competition to be the Patriots' regular-season starter. He said Sunday that Maye was the Patriots' "second-best quarterback," but has yet to officially name the Week 1 starter.

"I would like to sit here and say 100%," Mayo said. "He [Maye] is our second-best quarterback on our roster right now."

Mayo praised Maye's poise and playmaking ability in Sunday's loss. The rookie completed 21 of 34 for 192 yards and a touchdown through three preseason games. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Brissett completed 5 of 14 passes for 36 yards and an interception this preseason.

Maye told reporters Sunday that he thinks he is ready to be the Patriots' starter, if Mayo gives him the opportunity.

"I think I would feel ready," Maye said. "I think I'm ready for whatever this football team asks of me and ready to get out there and try to help us beat the Cincinnati Bengals Week 1."

The Patriots will play the Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 8 in Cincinnati.