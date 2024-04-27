Patriots pick FSU TE Jaheim Bell in seventh round of 2024 NFL draft. What you need to know
Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell was picked No. 231 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bell played at FSU last season after three years at South Carolina. Here's everything you need to know about Bell.
Jaheim Bell scouting report
Speed and power have been huge factors in Bell's game. In 2023, he was a dependable target and strong blocker.
Jaheim Bell height, weight
Bell, who is from Lake City, Florida, and went to Valdosta High (Ga.), is 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds.
Jaheim Bell college stats
Bell, a transfer from South Carolina, had a 1,260 career receiving yards on 95 receptions and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaheim Bell highlights
Bell had a breakout performance in the Seminoles' win over No. 5 LSU, recording two touchdowns in a 45-24 victory. In 2023, he recorded 503 yards receiving on 39 receptions and two touchdowns.
Jaheim Bell NFL combine measurables
40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds (1.58 10-yard split)
Bench press (225 pounds): Did not participate
Vertical jump: 35 inches
Broad jump: 10.4 inches
3-cone drill: Did not participate
Shuttle run: Did not participate
