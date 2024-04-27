Patriots pick FSU TE Jaheim Bell in seventh round of 2024 NFL draft. What you need to know

Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell was picked No. 231 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bell played at FSU last season after three years at South Carolina. Here's everything you need to know about Bell.

Jaheim Bell scouting report

Speed and power have been huge factors in Bell's game. In 2023, he was a dependable target and strong blocker.

Jaheim Bell height, weight

Bell, who is from Lake City, Florida, and went to Valdosta High (Ga.), is 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds.

Jaheim Bell caught 13 total touchdowns in his college career. (Credit: Eric Canha, Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

Jaheim Bell college stats

Bell, a transfer from South Carolina, had a 1,260 career receiving yards on 95 receptions and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell highlights

Bell had a breakout performance in the Seminoles' win over No. 5 LSU, recording two touchdowns in a 45-24 victory. In 2023, he recorded 503 yards receiving on 39 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell NFL combine measurables

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds (1.58 10-yard split)

Bench press (225 pounds): Did not participate

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Broad jump: 10.4 inches

3-cone drill: Did not participate

Shuttle run: Did not participate

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots pick FSU TE Jaheim Bell in 2024 NFL draft. What to know