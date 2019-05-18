Patrick Roy reportedly interviewing for Senators head coach position

Patrick Roy is reportedly being interviewed for the Ottawa Senators coaching position

Could an NHL Hall of Fame legend like Patrick Roy be that missing piece that turns the Ottawa Senators organization around?

General manager Pierre Dorion might think so. Roy will be the final interview by the Senators for the vacant spot left by Guy Boucher on March 1st, according to the Ottawa Sun.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Just following up on @SunGarrioch and his report that Patrick Roy will indeed interview for the Ottawa Senators’ head coaching position. Sens source confirms. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 18, 2019

Roy has an illustrious career in the crease with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche, winning three Conn Smythe Trophies, the most in NHL goaltender history. His coaching experience spans many seasons in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts and in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche.

In 2013-2014, his first NHL season behind the bench, Roy coached the Avs to a division title and won the Jack Adams Trophy for coach of the year. The following two seasons the Avs failed to reach the playoffs, and Roy resigned in 2016.

Story continues

The Senators are in the midst of a rebuild with young talent such as Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and prospects like Drake Batherson and Logan Brown. Ottawa has multiple top draft picks in the upcoming NHL Entry Drafts to develop, and with Roy spending quality time working with young players in the QMJHL, he certainly has the experience.

More NHL Coverage from Yahoo Sports