Patrick Mahomes won’t be able to add to incredible stats in dome stadiums on Sunday

Even by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ standards, his statistics in one particular subset are absurd.

Mahomes has won a pair of NFL Most Valuable Player awards, twice thrown for more than 5,000 yards in a season and had 50 touchdown passes in a season.

But check out his numbers when the Chiefs have played in a domed stadium:

10-0 record

273 completions

413 attempts

3,145 passing yards

23 touchdowns

2 interceptions

The roof was open in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, but the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Mahomes completed 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception in that enclosed stadium.

Even though the Chiefs are playing the Falcons on “Sunday Night Football” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mahomes won’t have a chance to add to that insane numbers.

That’s because the roof will be open. One fan noted it will be just the second time that’s happened for a Falcons game since 2020.

Was the decision made to open the roof because of Mahomes’ success? That seems doubtful. It’s likely because the Falcons rarely play home games in prime time, and owner Arthur Blank will be inducted into Atlanta’s Ring of Honor. It’ll be a special night in Atlanta.

You can expect to see a shot of the roof being opened during the NBC broadcast, because it’s pretty cool.