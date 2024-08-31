Patrick Mahomes was so pumped for his 'lookalike' Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's Week 1 performance

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the UTEP Miners during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-882801 ORIG FILE ID: 20240831_gma_oz8_0092.jpg

Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has been drawing a variety of comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes — a little with his playing style but also when he showed up to training camp in July dressed and looking a lot like the three-time Super Bowl champ. An uncanny resemblance.

Raiola had a standout season opener for the Cornhuskers against UTEP on Saturday, and Mahomes was pumped for his lookalike quarterback.

Early in the second quarter against the Miners, Raiola connected with Isaiah Neyor on second-and-10 for a 59-yard touchdown, giving Nebraska a 16-7 lead with the extra point. And Mahomes was loving it, according to his reaction on Twitter:

Raiola even wears No. 15, just like Mahomes.

