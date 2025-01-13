Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880991 ORIG FILE ID: 20241027_cec_al2_232.JPG

Congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes!

The Kansas City Chiefs QB and his wife welcomed their third child, little Golden Raye. She joins her siblings, and as you'll see from their names, there's a theme here.

Their eldest daughter is 3-year-old Sterling Skye and their 2-year-old son is Patrick Mahomes III, but his nickname is "Bronze."

So we've got Bronze, Sterling and Golden. That's right! They're all metals (medals too!).

Congrats to the couple and to the whole family. With Sterling being born, that means Patrick is good to go to play on Saturday in the Kansas City Chiefs' first 2025 playoff game.

More NFL!

6 Patriots offensive coordinator candidates including (sigh) Josh McDaniels

How many NFL playoff games have been relocated? Here's the answer.

Travis Kelce was so happy that Pat McAfee caught his Taylor Swift reference during an interview

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Patrick Mahomes' kids names have 1 common theme, including his third child