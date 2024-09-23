Patrick Mahomes' dramatic end-of-game kneels were a terrible bad beat for his prop bettors

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880916 ORIG FILE ID: 20240923_bdd_ad1_085.JPG

Sunday will be the last time anyone ever feels comfortable betting on a Patrick Mahomes rushing yards prop. Because although Mahomes easily eclipsed the 19.5 yards he needed for the over Sunday night, a series of dramatic kneel downs at the end of the game put him right back under that number.

When it comes to bad beats, it doesn't get much worse than this.

Going into Kansas City's last possession of a win over the Atlanta Falcons, Mahomes had 30 rushing yards. But because there was still more time on the game clock than the play clock, and the Falcons still had two timeouts, Mahomes needed to kill some time before taking his knees. And the best way to do that was to simply go backwards.

Mahomes took three straight knees for losses of five, four and four yards, respectively, to finish the game with 17 yards.

Mahomes finished with 17 rushing yards. ❌pic.twitter.com/BgFL5ZH4oZ — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 23, 2024

That was absolutely disgusting if you had the over on Mahomes, which almost everyone who bet on that particular prop did.

At BetMGM, 94% of tickets were on Mahomes to go over 19.5 rushing yards. Many of those tickets began popping up on social media after the kneel downs, and let me tell you. People were NOT happy.

Patrick Mahomes, you have made an enemy for life. -14 rushing yards to kneel a ball?! I’m sick to my stomach pic.twitter.com/pC1RLAxoIc — Bruce (@Th3BruceIsLoose) September 23, 2024

Mahomes just kneeled for -13 yards? are you serious pic.twitter.com/mA3JLkvBlb — Parselli (@Parsellii) September 23, 2024

I was running round my parking lot in jubilee celebration. Mahomes lost 3 yards on that kneeling. I RESPECT IT 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6uaXeescRZ — Patrich (@CashtagPat) September 23, 2024

Mahomes’ kneel on the last play cost him $7K 🤮



(IG: jay.5667) pic.twitter.com/6KREbLuTsn — br_betting (@br_betting) November 23, 2020

They took mine back… pic.twitter.com/JjePORH9bq — Tim Lipscomb (@oddsbuster) September 23, 2024

To make matters worse for bettors who also happen to be Chiefs fans, Mahomes hurt his ankle on one of the kneel downs.

“The turf got me, man. I was trying to take a knee and my foot got stuck. But I’m all good, I’m just glad we got the win.”



Patrick Mahomes is all good after appearing to tweak his knee 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sIWXR86mtM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2024

Ouch.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Patrick Mahomes' dramatic end-of-game kneels were a terrible bad beat for his prop bettors