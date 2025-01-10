Pat Riley: While you're under contract with us, you do owe us something

Pat Riley, president of the Miami Heat, and his wife Chris Riley watch the Heat. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Recently, Riley took to the Dan Le Batard Show to break down what Heat Culture is all about in an interview that was apparently recorded prior to the recent Jimmy Butler saga. “There’s a difference, be who you want to be, but in one of the great biblical terms, render onto Caesar you know what is his,” said Riley. “As players, they have to render unto the Heat really what is theirs too, and while they go out there and they do all these other things, you can’t short cut it with us. I’ve actually explained this to the players is that while you’re under contract with us, you do owe us something. Your collective bargaining agreement contract says that. So don’t ever take that lightly and we have a very cooperative group of people.”

The Heat was strongly led to believe before the season started that Butler would play out this season, be professional and not cause the cause that has resulted in a suspension. The Heat never presented Butler with any kind of offer that would extend his contract beyond his $52.4 million player option for next season, in part because of concern about frequency of games missed. -via Miami Herald / January 9, 2025

More than a week after the Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for conduct detrimental to the team, Miami has not been presented with an appealing offer and is planning for Butler to rejoin the Heat for next Friday’s game against Denver, multiple league sources said Thursday. According to sources, that would change only if an appealing trade offer is made in the next week. -via Miami Herald / January 9, 2025

In the meantime, the Heat will continue to try to trade him; those efforts have not stopped. But the market has been soft and no team has been willing to offer anything that particularly intrigues the Heat. A source reiterated that before Butler’s “conduct detrimental to the team” that triggered a suspension, the team had planned to play out the season with Butler, with the hopes of making a playoff run, even with the knowledge that his intention was to opt out of his contract (a $52.4 million player option) for next season. -via Miami Herald / January 9, 2025

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Pat Riley: While you're under contract with us, you do owe us something