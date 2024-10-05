Paschal football thumps Chisholm Trail to stay undefeated in District 4-5A D1 play

Fort Worth Paschal prevailed over mistake-prone Chisholm Trail, 37-8, to celebrate its homecoming in style Friday evening at Farrington Field.

The Panthers (4-1, 3-0 District 4-5A D1) led from the opening kickoff and were largely in control throughout the contest. Chisholm Trail (4-2, 2-2) had several opportunities but either shot itself in the foot with turnovers or penalties.

Opportunistic Paschal twice took advantage of two of the Rangers’ turnovers and converted them into touchdowns though the Panthers still had to drive the length of the field to get them.

Pashal’s players celebrate with Marquez Dean after Dean scores a touchdown during a UIL football game at Farrington Field Stadium on Thursday, October 4, 2024.

“They’re (Rangers) a good football team,” said Paschal head coach John Killough. “I knew we could perform. I didn’t know we could perform like that. I think a big part of our game is to just wear you down and finish. .. Overall, I was pretty pleased. The kids played hard. I was proud of their effort.”

An exception, he noted, were two instances where the Panthers committed two penalties on the first play from scrimmage. Both were in the second half. However, on the second possession, the Panthers were able to overcome the 15-yard personal deadball foul and still drive 64 yards for a touchdown.

Pashal’s Jashaun Thomas follows his blockers during a UIL football game at Farrington Field Stadium on Thursday, October 4, 2024.

It came early in the fourth quarter and virtually put the game away with a 30-8 lead. Miki Gee ran for his second straight touchdown from 12 yards out to end a nine-play drive. The scoring drive was made possible by an interception by Hedges Ferry.

As he did on the previous score, a 54-yard run, Gee ran it up the middle. That was typical of many of the Paschal runs, straight up the gut.

“Our whole line is really, really jelling,” said Killough, commenting on the blocking of his front offensive line.

The starters are Jordan Hernandez at center, Jackson Hailey at left tackle, VonDerrick Hughes at right tackle, Luke Bozarth at left guard, and Jesse Vasquez at right guard.

“They’re doing a really good job,” continued Killough. “Coming in more physical every week. I’m really, really proud of those guys.”

Paschal took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards in eight plays all on the ground capped by Marquez Dean’s run up the middle eight yards for a touchdown.

Pashal’s Marquez Dean scores a touchdown during a UIL football game at Farrington Field Stadium on Thursday, October 4, 2024.

Chisholm Trail looked poised to reply with a touchdown of its’ own driving 68 yards from the Ranger 22 to the Paschal 10 in just three plays.

But a fumble on a backfield exchange was recovered by the Panthers Trey Keith at his 8-yard line to kill the drive. Paschal took advantage of the turnover by driving the 92 yards in eight plays.

Quarterback Jashaun Thomas found Luke Tevis streaking down the right sideline for a 39-yard touchdown reception on the first play of second quarter. It made the score 13-0.

Pashal’s Luke Tevis drives into the end zone for a score during a UIL football game at Farrington Field Stadium on Thursday, October 4, 2024.

Chisholm Trail threatened to make it suspenseful with a 5-run touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion run both by William Quintana. It was helped by a big kickoff return to the Chisholm Trail 47 by Carter Swann.

Paschal added a 30-yard field goal by Josh Wedemyer to take a 16-8 halftime lead. The scoring drive was aided by a 35-yard reception to Mike Guerrero from Thomas to the Ranger 17-yard line.

If there were any comeback hopes for Chisholm Trail in the second half they were thwarted by Gee’s two touchdown runs. Thomas finished the scoring with 1-yard keeper with 3:04 left.

Killough was pleased with his team’s defensive effort though it was not apparent right away.

“I thought we started out just a little slow at first,” he said. “We weren’t tackling well. And the next thing I

know,we’re tackling really well. To get after them and play fast. And that’s what we try to do.”

Pashal’s Maki Gee is buried under a host of Chisholm Trail tacklers during a UIL football game at Farrington Field Stadium on Thursday, October 4, 2024.

Chisholm Trail’s Joey McGowen hands off to Ethan Westover during a UIL football game at Farrington Field Stadium on Thursday, October 4, 2024.

Chisholm Trail’s William Quintana picks up yardage during a UIL football game at Farrington Field Stadium on Thursday, October 4, 2024.