Pascal Siakam goes haywire with career-high 44 points



Pascal Siakam simply can’t be stopped right now.

No matter the game, the opponent or who the Raptors are missing due to injury, he’s been arguably the team’s most consistent player all season long. With Kawhi Leonard, Fred VanVleet and Patrick McCaw out, the native of Cameroon shouldered the load offensively and impressed on the defensive end of the floor against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old’s big night began with a ridiculous dunk on a fast break following a nice feed from Kyle Lowry within the game’s first minute.

Now that's how you start a game pic.twitter.com/B8WRGr2P0b — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 14, 2019





That got Raptors fans on their feet at Scotiabank Arena and, based on his play the rest of the night, they should have never sat down.

Through three quarters, he’d already tied his previous career-best of 33 points.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Toronto grabbed a 129-120 victory and Siakam had 44 points, ten rebounds, three blocks and two assists. On top of that, his four three-pointers were also a new career-high.

Entering the campaign, his single-game high was 20 points. This latest performance is the seventh time that he’s set a new career-best this season.

Spicy.

Pascal Siakam went off for 44 points against the Wizards on Wednesday. (Getty)

