'Parkinson's doesn't exist when I'm playing'

Julie Norris says other teammates are really supportive [BBC]

A walking football team for players with Parkinson's and similar degenerative diseases say it helps them forget their condition.

Northeast Parkies United holds weekly training sessions in Sunderland.

The disease affects about 20,000 people in the North East, but regular exercise can make a huge difference.

Former deputy headteacher Julie Norris said: "It gives me freedom from Parkinson's, it doesn't exist when I'm playing."

Heading, tackling and running are not permitted in the version of the game played by Northeast Parkies United [BBC]

In the UK, about 153,000 people are living with Parkinson's, which causes tremors, slow movements and stiffness.

Northeast Parkies United is supported by the Foundation of Light, the official charity of Sunderland AFC, and holds weekly training sessions at the Beacon of Light, its sports facility.

Heading, tackling, and running are not permitted in this version of the game.

Adrian Wrigley, from Billingham, said the game had helped him "physically and mentally".

"Keeping moving is essential and I get enjoyment from moving for longer and I get support from others too," he said.

Ms Norris travels all over the country to play.

"There is great camaraderie and my teammates are supportive of each other," she said. "When you fall over, they pick you up and you carry on."

The Foundation of Light's Dan Anderson helps at the weekly sessions [BBC]

Dan Anderson, from the Foundation of Light, helps at the weekly sessions and described the group as "an amazing bunch of people".

"When you watch them play, you forget they have Parkinson's disease," he said.

The team has entered the 2025 Sport Parkinson's Walking Football Tournament at St George's Park – home of England's national football sides.

It is expected to attract at least 24 sides from around the country.

