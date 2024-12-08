Parkinson hails 'brilliant' matchwinner Lee

[Getty Images]

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson hailed matchwinner Elliot Lee following Wrexham's 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

Lee scored direct from a corner in the second half, his fifth goal of the season and his first in 10 games.

"I'm pleased for Ell, I thought Ell was brilliant today," Parkinson said.

"He worked tirelessly for the team. He absolutely worked so hard for us.

"I'm pleased for him to get the headlines."

Wrexham's fourth consecutive win and leaders Wycombe Wanderers' draw against Reading moves them level on points at the top of the table.