Parker 'proud' after Burnley beat leaders

Manager Scott Parker praised his players for their display in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Goals from Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming either side of half-time secured a fourth straight win on the road for the Clarets, condemning the Blades to a first home loss of the season.

Parker, whose side are now just one point behind Sheffield United, spoke of his pride in the performance.

"It was a brilliant away performance all round," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We've got a very young squad and as individuals and as a team, we are learning things.

"I'm immensely proud of the team for how they came through today's game.

"They quietened the stadium early; they had a control which we were very comfortable to give them. We score a brilliant goal in the first half and in the second half we had our moments. Overall, it was a really solid performance."

Parker also made a special mention of Flemming's all round game after he scored in the second half.

"Zian did very well today, he has been exceptional in the last two games," he added.

"We're a passing and progressive team, looking to play in a certain way. But in certain moments, you need to go top line a bit earlier. He gave us that platform."