Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in talks in last few hours over Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte in the last few hours.

The Red Devils need to strengthen their midfield as it looks highly probable that both Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat will leave the club this summer.

News broke at the start of the week that United have begun to see PSG’s Ugarte as a serious option to join Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield three next season.

It was reported that the French champions have already rejected a bid for the Uruguayan from United and want in excess of £50 million.

There have also been recent reports that the Copa America star would also “love” to play for the club and move to the Premier League, facilitating any potential deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his YouTube channel corroborating what has already been said by many reliable journalists on the Ugarte story.

He reported that there is “really concrete interest also from Manchester United in Manu Ugarte. United appreciate the player.”

Romano has provided a very positive update on the situation by claiming that “what we can add today is that PSG are prepared to sell the player. PSG are open to selling the player. This is the point. They are absolutely not closing the door to the possibility of Ugarte leaving the club after just one season.”

It is also reported that United are still in contact with the Parisians to try and iron out a deal for the defensive midfielder.

“There are discussions ongoing once again between United and PSG. The two clubs after initial contact at the start of the week are still in discussion in the last days and hours.”

Romano also backed up other sources’ claim that Ugarte would love the chance to play at Old Trafford by stating, “we can add that Ugarte would be keen on a move to Man United even without Champions League football. Ugarte is a strong candidate for Man United in the midfield.”

The midfielder has been praised for his work on and off the ball, having been described as having “unique characteristics for a player in that position”. Analysts note that “it is very difficult to find a defensive midfielder [like him] that is well-developed technically with good decision-making in the build-up and is also very aggressive without the ball.”





