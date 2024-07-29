Paris Olympics opening ceremony sees surge in Canadian viewership

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony saw a massive ratings jump in Canada compared to the numbers for Tokyo and Beijing.

CBC says more than 13.3 million viewers watched at least part of Friday's ceremony on CBC, TSN, Sportsnet and RDS, while an additional 1.9 million streamed it online.

The four-hour show featured about 6,800 athletes travelling down the Seine River on dozens of boats in the pouring rain with a grand finale that saw Celine Dion stage a career comeback with a spirited performance from the Eiffel Tower.

CBC's average viewership increased 33 per cent compared to the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony and 36 per cent over Beijing 2022, which were both constrained by COVID-19 restrictions.

CBC says viewership reached its highest point at 2:01 p.m. ET when 1.6 million viewers tuned in to see Team Canada's introduction during the athletes' parade on the Seine.

Digital streams of the opening ceremony on CBC Gem increased by almost 50 per cent compared to Beijing's show and more than 100 per cent compared to the event in Tokyo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press