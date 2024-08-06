Paris Olympics live updates: Track & field schedule, how to watch, medal count

The 2024 Paris Olympics features a packed track and field schedule on Tuesday, as well as a few team tournaments entering the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

The Olympic track & field schedule features five finals, including Gabby Thomas and McKenzie Long in the women’s 200m final. Skateboarding holds prelims and finals for women’s park. Men’s basketball enters the quarterfinal stage, including the U.S. men playing Brazil. Women’s soccer enters the semifinals, playing Germany.

In all, there are 20 sports in action, and USA TODAY Sports will bring you live results, medal count, highlights, and more throughout the day. Follow along.

Olympics schedule today

Here are some Olympic schedule highlights. Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds in Paris.

(All times Eastern)

How to watch Olympics today

NBC is airing and streaming the Paris Olympics from all angles: Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds; NBC, USA Network, CNBC and E! are carrying various live events and replays throughout the day. Here are 6 tips and tricks for getting the most out of Peacock during the Olympics.

Medal count today

Our 2024 Paris Olympics medal count tracker updates after every single medal event.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paris Olympics live results: Track & field schedule, medal count