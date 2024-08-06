Paris Olympics live updates: Track & field schedule, how to watch, medal count
The 2024 Paris Olympics features a packed track and field schedule on Tuesday, as well as a few team tournaments entering the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
The Olympic track & field schedule features five finals, including Gabby Thomas and McKenzie Long in the women’s 200m final. Skateboarding holds prelims and finals for women’s park. Men’s basketball enters the quarterfinal stage, including the U.S. men playing Brazil. Women’s soccer enters the semifinals, playing Germany.
In all, there are 20 sports in action, and USA TODAY Sports will bring you live results, medal count, highlights, and more throughout the day. Follow along.
Olympics schedule today
Here are some Olympic schedule highlights. Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds in Paris.
(All times Eastern)
Track and field prelims and qualifying rounds start at 4:05 a.m. The evening session opens with the men’s 400m semis and closes with the women’s 200m final. NBC is airing the evening session. USA Network is airing the morning session.
Women’s soccer holds the semifinals today. The USWNT will play Germany at noon (USA Network), followed by Brazil vs. Spain at 3 p.m. (E!).
Men’s basketball holds four quarterfinal games today, Germany vs. Greece at 5 a.m. (E!), Australia vs. Serbia at 8:30 a.m. (USA Network), Canada vs. France at noon and Brazil vs. the U.S. at 3:30 p.m. (USA Network).
Skateboarding holds prelims (6:30 a.m., E!) and finals for women’s park (11:30 a.m., E!)
Beach volleyball and women’s water polo are into the quarterfinals. The U.S. plays Hungary in the women's water polo quarterfinals at 2:35 p.m.
Other sports in action: Volleyball, canoe sprint, handball, diving, equestrian, sport climbing, table tennis, wrestling, sailing, field hockey, water polo, beach volleyball, track cycling, artistic swimming, boxing.
How to watch Olympics today
NBC is airing and streaming the Paris Olympics from all angles: Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds; NBC, USA Network, CNBC and E! are carrying various live events and replays throughout the day. Here are 6 tips and tricks for getting the most out of Peacock during the Olympics.
Medal count today
Our 2024 Paris Olympics medal count tracker updates after every single medal event.
