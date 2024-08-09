Paris Olympics live updates: Track & field schedule Friday, how to watch, medal count

The 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday features more than 40 medal events, including the men’s soccer gold medal match between France and Spain, the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match between Brazil and Canada, gold medal battles in women’s breaking, and the women’s soccer bronze medal match between Germany and Spain.

The Olympic track and field schedule is packed with eight medal events, including the men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays and the women’s shot put. The U.S. men’s 4x100m relay team will attempt to win gold without Noah Lyles, while Chase Jackson (nee Ealy) is the favorite in the women’s shot put.

Elsewhere, the U.S. women’s basketball team is in action against Australia in a semifinal matchup.

Twenty-one different sports in total are in action, and USA TODAY Sports will bring you live results, medal count, highlights, and more throughout the day. Follow along.

Here are some Olympic schedule highlights for Friday. Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds in Paris.

(All times Eastern)

NBC is airing and streaming the Paris Olympics from all angles: Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds; NBC, USA Network, CNBC and E! are carrying various live events and replays throughout the day. Here are 6 tips and tricks for getting the most out of Peacock during the Olympics.

Our 2024 Paris Olympics medal count tracker updates after every single medal event.

