Paris Olympics live updates: Swimming schedule today, how to watch, medal count

The 2024 Paris Olympics have a huge day in store Wednesday. LeBron James and the U.S. men’s basketball team play South Sudan. Superstar U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky competes in the 1,500-meter final.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team continues group play, with a match against Sam Kerr and Australia. The Olympic gymnastics men’s all-around title will be settled. BMX freestyle will see the men and women compete in the park finals. The Olympic swimming schedule features five finals.

At least eight U.S. squads are competing across six team sports, 25 sports in total are in action, and USA TODAY Sports will bring you live results, the medal count, highlights, and more throughout the day. Follow along.

Olympics schedule today

Here are some Olympic schedule highlights. Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds in Paris. All times Eastern.

Swimming heats start at 5 a.m. The finals for the women’s 100m backstroke and men’s 100m free are back to back, starting at 4:27 p.m. The final for the men’s 4x200m free relay is at 3:50 p.m. NBC is airing the finals. USA Network is airing heats.

The men’s gymnastics all-around final is at 11:30 a.m. NBC is airing.

Women’s soccer has six group play matches: Japan vs. Nigeria (11 a.m.), Brazil vs. Spain (11 a.m.), Zambia vs. Germany (1 p.m.), Australia vs. USWNT (1 p.m., E!), New Zealand vs. France (3 p.m.), Colombia vs. Canada (3 p.m.).

Men’s basketball has two group stage games: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia (11:15 a.m.), U.S. vs. South Sudan (3 p.m., USA Network).

Women’s basketball has two group stage games: Spain vs. Puerto Rico (5 a.m.) China vs. Serbia (7:30 a.m.)

The 3x3 basketball slate has eight games starting at 11:30 a.m. and running through 4:35 p.m. NBC is airing the U.S. men’s (4:35 p.m.) and women’s games (3:30 p.m.).

BMX freestyle holds park finals for the women (7:10 a.m., USA Network) and men (8:45 a.m., USA Network).

Open water swimming — and the Seine — are in the spotlight again with the women’s triathlon (2 a.m.). USA Network is airing.

Other sports in action: Archery, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe slalom, diving, equestrian, fencing, field hockey, handball, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, water polo.

How to watch Olympics today

NBC is airing and streaming the Paris Olympics from all angles: Peacock is streaming every sport and event live as it unfolds; NBC, USA Network, CNBC and E! are carrying various live events and replays throughout the day. Here are six tips and tricks for getting the most out of Peacock during the Olympics.

Medal count today

Our 2024 Paris Olympics medal count tracker updates after every single medal event.

Olympic women's, men's triathlons get clearance after Seine water test

Organizers cleared the 2024 Paris Olympics women's and men's triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after the latest water tests on the Seine river showed lower levels of bacteria, ending days of uncertainty over whether the central Paris swim was viable after heavy rains.

The men's triathlon had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was postponed until Wednesday after the river failed water quality tests. — Reuters

