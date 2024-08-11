Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live updates: 2024 Games come to a close, as the world looks ahead to Milan, L.A.

Team USA was once again at the top of the medal table in Paris

Spectators watch from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower after the beach volleyball men's gold medal match between Sweden and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Nearly as quickly as they arrived in Paris, the 2024 Summer Olympics are closing down. It seems like just yesterday that Celine Dion's surprise performance on the Eiffel Tower put an exclamation point on a rainy Opening Ceremony that saw athletes from around the world enter the games in a boat parade down the Seine River.

Incredible performances from stars like Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles and Stephen Curry for Team USA were among the highlights, as were some big surprises, like the U.S. men's gymnastics team taking home a bronze medal.

Controversies were also a part of this year's Games, including American gymnast Jordan Chiles losing her bronze medal from the floor exercise and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif winning gold after a gender controversy grabbed headlines around the world in the middle of the Games.

The 2024 Paralympics are up next on the Olympic calendar, set for Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris. The next Winter Games are headed to Italy to be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in February 2026, and the next Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles in 2028.

Date: Sunday, August 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade de France, Paris, FR

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.