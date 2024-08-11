Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony live updates: 2024 Games come to a close, as the world looks ahead to Milan, L.A.

Nearly as quickly as they arrived in Paris, the 2024 Summer Olympics are closing down. It seems like just yesterday that Celine Dion's surprise performance on the Eiffel Tower put an exclamation point on a rainy Opening Ceremony that saw athletes from around the world enter the games in a boat parade down the Seine River.
The 2024 Paralympics are up next on the Olympic calendar, set for Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris. The next Winter Games are headed to Italy to be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in February 2026, and the next Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles in 2028.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Kari Anderson
There are quite a few handheld fans out as well, especially among the Americans, who are wearing racing-style coats and long pants. It's currently 81 degrees in Paris, where it's almost 10 p.m. local time. The sun has just set, and the last of the light has left the sky.
Jason Owens
Something dubbed athlete karaoke is underway. Probably a good time for a commercial break.
Kari Anderson
The mass of United States athletes is excitedly dancing, taking selfies, and chatting as the ceremony continues. There's a French athlete crowd-surfing over a line of other members of Team France. Generally, the vibes are jovial.
Jason Owens
Former Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir have taken over the mic from Mike Tirico and and Jimmy Fallon on the NBC broadcast. Their perspective from their experience as Olympic athletes is always insightful.
Jason Owens
U.S. athletes are taking the field.
Jason Owens
A look at Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead carrying the U.S. flag. The full U.S delegation of athletes is waiting for its turn to take the field.
Delegations might look smaller than they did in the opening ceremony: Many athletes, especially ones that competed early in the games, can opt to head home early. Still, the Team USA crowd looks particularly big from inside the tunnel, where they wait to enter the stadium.
Jason Owens
This really is a celebration for the athletes, who are dancing and smiling as they take the field. Those with medals are proudly showing them off.
Jason Owens
Each nation sent two flag bearers in first. Now the full delegation of athletes is joining the flag bearers on the field for the party.
Jason Owens
NBC hosts Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon are making awkward small talk with Ledecky and Mead in their ear pieces as they walk with the flag.
Jason Owens
Katie Ledecky (swimming) and Nick Mead (rowing) just walked in to the Stade de France with the American flag.
Jason Owens
The parade of nations is now underway in a packed Stade de France. As is tradition, Greece leads the way.
Ian Casselberry
Tom Cruise's closing ceremony mission
The Paris Olympics closing ceremony will reportedly finish with an elaborate stunt from Tom Cruise.
The plan is for the "Mission: Impossible" star – or perhaps a stunt double – to rappel from the top of Stade de France to the field to carry the Olympic flag. NBC's broadcast will then cut to a previously recorded video of Cruise flying from Paris to Los Angeles, then skydiving from the plane down to the Hollywood sign, according to TMZ.
Tom Cruise is rumored to perform a skydiving stunt during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, handing off to the 2028 L.A. Games, according to People. He will transport the Olympic flag from Paris, reportedly landing on the Hollywood sign.
Cruise reportedly approached the IOC about participating in the closing ceremony and proposed performing a series of stunts during the proceedings. The actor was previously involved in Olympic processions, carrying the torch through L.A. on its way to Athens, Greece in the lead-up to the 2004 Games.
Jason Owens
The flame will make its way from Paris to the Stade de France, just north of the city.
Jason Owens
French swimming hero Léon Marchand makes an early appearance at the ceremony, which is starting by the Olympic flame location at the Tuileries Gardens. Marchand won four gold medals in the pool and was the face of the Olympics for host France. He's carrying the flame.
Unlike the opening ceremony, which was a very unique format and took place on the Seine River and around the city of Paris, this closing ceremony will be somewhat more traditional. The main event will take place in Stade de France, but some performances will be filmed in other parts of Paris.
Kari Anderson
Flag bearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead are ready to lead Team USA in the closing ceremony
Paris' woman mayor will pass Olympic flag to Los Angeles' woman mayor
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo will pass the Olympic flag to another woman mayor during the closing ceremony in Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. It's the first time that the Olympic flag will be transferred from one woman mayor to another.
During the Closing Ceremony, the first woman Mayor of Paris will pass the Olympic flag to the first woman Mayor of Los Angeles.
In that moment, I hope we’ll be showing girls across the world that they can run for gold, and they can also run for office.
Hidalgo is the first woman elected to be Paris mayor, winning her office in 2014. Bass was elected in 2022 as Los Angeles' first woman mayor and is also the city's second Black mayor, joining Tom Bradley.
Liz Roscher
Gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Nick Mead named USA flag bearers for Closing Ceremony
Team USA announced Thursday that gold medal winners Katie Ledecky, a swimmer, and Nick Mead, a rower, will carry the flag at the upcoming Closing Ceremony.
Ledecky's accomplishments at the 2024 Games have been phenomenal. She won four medals: two gold, one silver and one bronze. Both of her golds came from individual events: the 1500m, in which she set a Olympic record and finished so far ahead of her competitors that you could see them continuing to swim in the background as she did her post-race interview; and the 800m, in which she won her fourth consecutive gold medal.
Oh, there's more. Her lifetime Olympic medal count is 14: nine golds, four silvers and one bronze. She is now the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time, has more Olympic gold medals than any other female swimmer in history, and tied Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most golds for a female Olympian ever.
Ledecky was emotional when she was told by teammate Robert Finke that she had been chosen as the Team USA flag bearer.
