Paris Olympics 2024: Women's tennis events and full schedule

Women's tennis will be a huge event at the Paris Olympics, with the 2024 tournament set for Roland-Garros' famous clay surface. It's been 32 years since Olympic tennis has taken place on clay, making this year's event all the more intriguing.
The women's and men's singles competitions will each involve 64 players, with the winners obliged to win six straight matches to claim a gold medal on August 3. The doubles tournament will be one round shorter, with the medal rounds coming on August 4.
The 2020 women's singles tournament was a wild one, with No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland coming out on top. Bencic is currently inactive, meaning 2024 will see a new gold medalist. World No. 1 Iga Świątek and U.S. star Coco Gauff (ranked second worldwide) will be the favorites to win the singles tournament.
In doubles, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic will be looking to claim gold at the second straight Olympiad. Their biggest challengers may come from the U.S., with Gauff and Jessica Pegula forming a star-studded duo. Pegula, playing alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands in Tokyo, went to the quarterfinals.
Here's what to know about women's tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Olympics 2024: Women's tennis schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, July 27
Women's singles first round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles first round, 9 a.m. | Peacock
Women's doubles first round, 11 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles first round, 1 p.m. | Peacock
Sunday, July 28
Women's doubles first round, 6 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles first round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles first round, 9 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles first round, 3 p.m. | Peacock
Monday, July 29
Women's singles second round, 6 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles second round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles second round, 9 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles second round, 1 p.m. | Peacock
Tuesday, July 30
Women's doubles second round, 6 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles third round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles third round, 9 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles third round, 3 p.m. | Peacock
Wednesday, July 31
Women's singles quarterfinal, 7:24 a.m. & 7:40 a.m. & 9:20 a.m. & 3 p.m. | Peacock
Women's doubles quarterfinal, 9:30 a.m. & 10:12 a.m. | Peacock
Thursday, August 1
Women's doubles semifinal, 6 a.m. & 8:30 a.m. | Peacock
Women's singles semifinal, 9:20 a.m. & 3 p.m. | Peacock
Friday, August 2
Women's singles Bronze medal final, 9 a.m. | Peacock
Saturday, August 3
Women's singles Gold medal final, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock
Sunday, August 4
Women's doubles Bronze medal final, 6 a.m. | Peacock
Women's doubles Gold medal final, 11 a.m. | Peacock
Date: July 24-Aug. 11
TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel
Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com
