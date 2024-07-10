Paris Olympics 2024: Women's tennis events and full schedule

Women's tennis will be a huge event at the Paris Olympics, with the 2024 tournament set for Roland-Garros' famous clay surface. It's been 32 years since Olympic tennis has taken place on clay, making this year's event all the more intriguing.

The women's and men's singles competitions will each involve 64 players, with the winners obliged to win six straight matches to claim a gold medal on August 3. The doubles tournament will be one round shorter, with the medal rounds coming on August 4.

The 2020 women's singles tournament was a wild one, with No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland coming out on top. Bencic is currently inactive, meaning 2024 will see a new gold medalist. World No. 1 Iga Świątek and U.S. star Coco Gauff (ranked second worldwide) will be the favorites to win the singles tournament.

In doubles, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic will be looking to claim gold at the second straight Olympiad. Their biggest challengers may come from the U.S., with Gauff and Jessica Pegula forming a star-studded duo. Pegula, playing alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands in Tokyo, went to the quarterfinals.

Here's what to know about women's tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Olympics 2024: Women's tennis schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, July 27

Women's singles first round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles first round, 9 a.m. | Peacock

Women's doubles first round, 11 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles first round, 1 p.m. | Peacock

Sunday, July 28

Women's doubles first round, 6 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles first round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles first round, 9 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles first round, 3 p.m. | Peacock

Monday, July 29

Women's singles second round, 6 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles second round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles second round, 9 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles second round, 1 p.m. | Peacock

Tuesday, July 30

Women's doubles second round, 6 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles third round, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles third round, 9 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles third round, 3 p.m. | Peacock

Wednesday, July 31

Women's singles quarterfinal, 7:24 a.m. & 7:40 a.m. & 9:20 a.m. & 3 p.m. | Peacock

Women's doubles quarterfinal, 9:30 a.m. & 10:12 a.m. | Peacock

Thursday, August 1

Women's doubles semifinal, 6 a.m. & 8:30 a.m. | Peacock

Women's singles semifinal, 9:20 a.m. & 3 p.m. | Peacock

Friday, August 2

Women's singles Bronze medal final, 9 a.m. | Peacock

Saturday, August 3

Women's singles Gold medal final, 8:30 a.m. | Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Women's doubles Bronze medal final, 6 a.m. | Peacock

Women's doubles Gold medal final, 11 a.m. | Peacock

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com

