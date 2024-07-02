Paris Olympics 2024: Boxing events and schedule

USA's Jennifer Lozano poses on the podium with her silver medal after the women's 50kg finals boxing event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Olympic Training Centre (CEO) in Santiago on October 27, 2023. (Photo by Pablo VERA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO VERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Boxing is one of the longest-running events at the Summer Olympic Games, with its first iteration coming in 1904. Women's boxing joined the Olympics at the 2012 Games in London. Both women's and men's boxing will return again this year at the 2024 Paris Games.

Cuba has been the nation with the most boxing medals at five of the last eight Summer Games, including the 2020 Tokyo Games. Cubans won four of the eight total gold medals across the various weight classes in the men's competition.

Claressa Shields is the last American gold medal victor after her win in the women's middleweight final in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She also was one of the first women ever to secure a boxing gold medal when she won the gold in the same event at the 2012 London Games.

Here's what to know about boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Olympics 2024: Men's boxing schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, July 27

63.5kg - Round of 32 | 11:06 a.m. & 3:36 p.m.

80kg - Round of 32 | 11:38 a.m. & 4:08 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

57kg - Round of 32 | 5 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.

71kg - Round of 32 | 5:16 a.m. & 9:46 a.m. & 2 p.m.

92kg Round of 32 | 5:48 a.m. Round of 16 | 10:02 a.m. & 2:16 p.m.



Monday, July 29

63.5kg - Round of 16 | 5:48 a.m., 10:02 a.m. & 4:48 p.m.

92kg - Round of 16 | 6:36 a.m.

+92kg - Round of 16 | 10:50 a.m. & 3:20 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

51kg - Round of 16 | 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

80kg - Round of 16 | 5:48 a.m., 10:18 a.m. & 2:32 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

57kg - Round of 16 | 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

71kg - Round of 16 | 5:32 a.m., 10:18 a.m. & 2:48 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

63.5kg - Quarterfinal | 6:52 a.m., 11:38 a.m. & 3:20 p.m.

92kg - Quarterfinal | 7:08 a.m., 11:54 a.m. & 3:52 a.m.

Friday, August 2

51kg - Quarterfinal | 10:34 a.m. & 3:04 p.m.

80kg - Quarterfinal | 11:06 a.m. & 3:36 p.m.

+92kg - Quarterfinal | 11:38 a.m. & 4:08 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

57kg - Quarterfinal | 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

71kg - Quarterfinal | 10:02 a.m. & 2:32 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

51kg - Semifinal | 6:20 a.m. & 10:50 a.m.

63.5kg - Semifinal | 6:36 a.m. & 11:06 a.m.

80kh - Semifinal | 6:52 a.m. & 11:22 a.m.

92kg - Semifinal | 7:08 a.m. & 11:38 a.m.

Tuesday, August 6

71kg - Semifinal | 3:30 p.m. & 3:46 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7

+92kg - Semifinal | 4:02 p.m. & 4:18 p.m.

63.5kg - Final | 4:34 p.m.

80kg - Final | 4:51 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

57kg - Semifinal | 3:30 p.m. & 3:46 p.m.

51kg - Final | 4:34 p.m.

Friday, August 9

71kg - Final | 3:30 p.m.

92kg - Final | 4:34 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

57kg - Final | 3:47 p.m.

+92kg - Final | 4:51 p.m.

Olympics 2024: Women's boxing schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, July 27

54kg - Round of 32 | 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

60kg - Round of 32 | 10:18 a.m. & 2:48 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

50kg - Round of 32 | 6:20 a.m., 10:50 a.m. & 3:04 p.m.

66kg - Round of 32 | 6:52 a.m., 11:22 a.m. & 3:36 p.m.

Monday, July 29

60kg - Round of 16 | 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

54kg - Round of 16 | 6:20 a.m., 10:50 a.m. & 3:36 p.m.

57kg - Round of 32 | 7:08 a.m., 11:38 a.m. & 4:08 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

75kg - Round of 16 | 6:04 a.m., 11:06 a.m. & 3:36 p.m.

60kg - Quarterfinal | 7:08 a.m., 11:38 a.m. & 4:08 p.m.

Thursday, August 1

50kg - Round of 16 | 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

66kg - Round of 16 | 5:48 a.m., 10:18 p.m. & 2:32 p.m.

54kg - Quarterfinal | 6:36 a.m., 11:06 a.m. & 3:04 p.m.

Friday, August 2

57kg - Round of 16 | 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

50kg - Quarterfinal | 10:34 a.m. & 3:04 p.m.

66kg - Quarterfinal | 11:06 a.m. & 3:36 p.m.

60kg - Semifinal | 11:38 a.m. & 4:08 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

57kg - Quarterfinal | 5 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.

75kg - Quarterfinal | 5:32 a.m. & 10:02 a.m.

54kg - Semifinal | 6:04 a.m. & 10:34 a.m.

Tuesday, August 6

50kg - Semifinal | 4:02 p.m. & 4:18 p.m.

66kg - Semifinal | 4:34 p.m. & 4:50 p.m.

60kg - Final | 5:06 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7

57kg - Semifinal | 3:30 p.m. & 3:46 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

75kg - Semifinal | 4:02 p.m. & 4:18 p.m.

54kg - Final | 4:51 p.m.

Friday, August 9

50kg - Final | 3:47 p.m.

66kg - Final | 4:51 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

57kg - Final | 3:30 p.m.

75kg - Final | 4:34 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boxing schedule at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics