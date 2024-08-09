Parimatch welcome offer: Latest Parimatch sign up offer for 2024

(iStock/The Independent)

The Parimatch welcome offer allows new customers the opportunity to bet £10 and get £20 in free bets. You’ll also find a whole host of promotions on this betting site, including regular bet boosts on a wide range of markets.

Below, we dive further into the Parimatch sign up offer to explore the key terms plus pros and cons of the offer.

To find out more about how we rate UK bookmakers and their offers and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

What is the 2024 Parimatch welcome offer?

The Parimatch welcome offer sees new customers rewarded with £20 in free bets when they place a £10 qualifying wager.

The offer is available to new customers only and existing Parimatch accounts won’t qualify.

The minimum deposit of £10 must be placed via debit card or Apple Pay to qualify and qualifying bets must be at least £10 and made on any sport at evens (1/1) or higher.

The qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of registering your account and upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive 4 x £5 free bets - but none of them can be used on horse racing.

Your Parimatch free bets are paid out as 1 x £5 on any sports market (excluding horse racing), 1 x £5 free football bet builder/accumulator (4+ legs), 1 x £5 free double/treble/higher multiple (excluding horse racing) and 1 x£ 5 on any sport (except horse racing).

All of these free bets will be credited within 24 hours of qualifying bet being settled. Virtual sports also excluded from the above free bets.

How to claim the Parimatch sign up offer

Step 1: Visit the Parimatch site using one of the links in this article and click the sign up button. No Parimatch bet promo code is required.

Step 2: Create a Parimatch login by filling out all the mandatory fields, including date of birth (over 18s only), address and mobile number.

Step 3: After registration, head to the offers section of the Parimatch betting site and opt in to the Sports Welcome Offer.

Step 4: Make an initial deposit of £10 or more using either a debit card or Apple Pay.

Step 5: Place a qualifying wager on any sports market at odds of evens (1/1) or greater within seven days of registration. The minimum stake for qualifying bets is £10.

Step 6: Once the qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive your free bets. Bettors should have their full allocation of free bets (£20) within 24 hours of their qualifying bet being settled.

Step 7: Use all free bets within seven days of them being credited.

Key terms and Conditions of the Parimatch sign up bonus

Customers should read the terms and conditions of the Parimatch sign up offer before registering.

There are further T&Cs you will need to be aware of on Parimatch’s website or betting app. Read those carefully before deciding whether to sign up for the promotion.

Below are a selection of key terms and conditions we feel you should be aware of.

Bet boosts, special markets, enhanced accas and bets placed with bonus funds will not qualify for the Parimatch welcome offer and qualifying bets which are cashed out, or partially cashed out will not qualify either.

Although you can bet on horse racing to qualify for this offer, you cannot use your free bets to wager on horse racng so this may not be the right offer for racing punters. That also applies to virtual sports which are similarly excluded.

With the free bet tokens, odds must be placed at evens (1/1) or greater, while doubles, trebles or higher multiples must be placed at accumulated odds of 2/1 or higher.

There are no wagering requirements on the free bets, meaning any winnings generated from the free bet tokens can be banked by the customer minus the stake.

The offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. There are alternative Parimatch welcome offers, including casino, but using this Parimatch sign up offer will mean you’re exempt from their other new customer offers.

How does the Parimatch welcome bonus compare to other betting sites

The Parimatch welcome bonus is easy to complete and the qualifying bets can be placed on any sport offering a degree of flexibility to the customer.

Users have the option to select a different welcome offer if they don’t like the bet £10 get £20 promotion and they would need to navigate to the offers section for a full list of alternative welcome options.

Only one welcome offer can be used per customer, meaning you will be exempt from the others once you choose one.

In comparison to Parimatch, bookmakers, such as Bet365 and William Hill don’t place restrictions on how the free bets that come with their welcome offer can be wagered and they also offer more in return for the initial £10 bet. That is something to bear in mind when deciding if this is the right welcome bonus for you.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets SUMMER50 BetVictor Bet £10 on football and get £40 in free bets None required Kwiff Bet £10 get £30 Surprise Bets None required Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required

Parimatch offers for existing customers

Parimatch prioritise new customer acquisition so their best offers are generally restricted to new registrations. Look out for event-specific Parimatch sign up offers around big Premier League games and other major events in boxing and tennis, among others.

However, there are still promotions and features for existing customers after the welcome phase, such as Run For Your Money, a Parimatch bonus that offers punters a cash refund on all UK and Irish races should their selection lose all chance of victory at the very start of a race.

Also during the English club football season they run free-to-play prediction games which can land customers free bets or even cash prizes based on how accurate they are with their picks, highlighting the strength of its football betting site.

Their ‘Lucky Dip’ section is also interesting, giving customers the chance of getting boosted odds on popular markets. Meanwhile, enhanced accas are also readily available during the football season and can be easily found on the homepage.

Reasons to join Parimatch betting

There are a number of reasons why Parimatch appeals to both seasoned punters and beginners. It is a new betting site but is powered by BV Gaming Ltd, the company behind BetVictor, who have a great deal of experience and expert customer service.

Parimatch is a £5 deposit betting site (via debit card and Apple Pay transactions) so caters for those on a low and limited budget.

They have a strong in-play betting product, specialising but not limited to football, tennis, cricket and eSports. Their live streaming package is decent, offering horse racing and eSports streams.

There are daily horse racing price boosts for customers to make full use of from a range of meets across the world.

Furthermore, their bet calculator is one of the most user friendly around and their help centre is very comprehensive, with live chat for when you really get stuck.

Parimatch welcome offer in review

The Parimatch welcome offer of bet £10 get £20 is one of the lower offerings from online bookmakers and there are quite a few restrictions on the free bets customers will receive.

However, alternate Parimatch sign up offers can be found by navigating to the ‘offers’ section after landing on its betting site via the links on this page. There you will find a horse racing betting sign up offer, an online slots welcome offer and a live casino bonus option.

Pros Cons No wagering requirements on free bet winnings Not as big a return on first deposit as rival bookies Reasonable minimum odds (1/1) for qualifying stake Free bets not valid on horse racing Two deposit methods eligible for offer, many bookies only allow one Specials markets and enhanced accas exempt from qualifying bets

Overall, the Parimatch sign up offer is a simple one for new customers looking to dip their toes into the betting industry. There’s no Parimatch promo code required, allowing users to get straight on with depositing funds and picking their first bet.

It is quite restrictive in how the free bets can be used but there are a number of sign up options for customers to choose from on the Parimatch website. However, PayPal betting is not an option on any Parimatch welcome offer, which we consider a negative.

Free bets cannot be redeemed on horse racing, meaning this offer will not be of interest to racing fans and there are potentially higher returns on your first deposit if you choose a different bookmaker. There are several bet £10 get £30 boomakers and bet £10 get £40 betting offers available elsewhere.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Customers must always follow safe gambling practices. Betting should be for entertainment purposes only and should never been seen as a way of making money. Remember to stick to budgets and always remain in control.

Parimatch can help bettors stay in control of their betting. They heavily promote their safer gambling hub, which is easy to navigate and provides bettors with support and help in various ways.

There’s a safer gambling questionnaire that can help you judge how safe your gambling practices are and a variety of tools to utilise, such as deposit limits, profit and loss calculators, reality checks and self-exclusion options.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are multiple charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

