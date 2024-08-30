Paralympics LIVE: Great Britain’s Van Gass, Jordan and Kearney win gold medals in the pool and velodrome

The Paralympic Games kicked off in fine fashion on Thursday as the action got underway at Paris 2024.

And day two was another golden day for Paralympics GB who added to their medal tally with incredible performances in the pool and on the velodrome track.

Blaine Hunt started the medal rush with a silver in the men’s C4-5 1000m time trial at the velodrome before Matt Robertson won bronze in the men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit. Jaco van Gass then defeated GB teammate Finlay Graham in the C3 3000m individual pursuit to claim ParalympicsGB’s first gold medal of the day with Graham also adding a silver.

Elizabeth Jordon and pilot Dannielle Khan were also victorious as they won Britain’s fourth gold of the Games win the women’s B 1000m time trial while Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl also won bronze.

In the pool, Tully Kearney added to the gold medley she won in the women’s S5 200m freestyle yesterday by triumphing in the 100m event this afternoon as well.

Elsewhere, Zachary Shaw qualified for the final of the men’s T12 100m, while team-mate Eden Rainbow-Cooper also progressed in the women’s T54 5000m.

Paralympics day two underway with Britain hunting medals in the pool and velodrome

Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton looking to defend SM6 200m individual medley title

GOLD! Tully Kearney adds second gold medal of Paris Games

GOLD! Lizzi Jordan and pilot Danni Khan win women’s B 1000m time trial

GOLD! Jaco van Gass wins C3 individual pursuit ahead of GB teammate Fin Graham

MEDAL! Blaine Hunt wins silver in C4-5 time trial

MEDAL! Matt Robertson claims bronze in C2 individual pursuit

Tully Kearney wins gold in women’s S5 freestyle 200m

Tully Kearney is racing for the gold medal in the women’s S5 100m freestyle as she looks to defend her Paralympic crown. The Brit has already won a gold by triumphing in the women’s S5 200m freestyle on Thursday.

As the bell goes to start the race Kearney gets away from the blocks well enough but she’s second heading towards the halfway mark.

The Brit grows in confidence though and increases the speed. She flies through the final 50m and finishes in a time of 1:15.10 just ahead of close rival Iryna Poida of Ukraine.

Another gold for ParalympicsGB!

What’s happened so far on day two?

Blaine Hunt started the medal rush with a silver in the men’s C4-5 1000m time trial at the velodrome before Matt Robertson won bronze in the men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit.

Jaco van Gass then defeated GB teammate Finlay Graham in the C3 3000m individual pursuit to claim ParalympicsGB’s first gold medal of the day with Graham also adding a silver.

Elizabeth Jordon and pilot Dannielle Khan were also victorious as they won Britain’s fourth gold of the Games win the women’s B 1000m time trial while Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl also won bronz.e

Elsewhere, Zachary Shaw qualified for the final of the men’s T12 100m, while team-mate Eden Rainbow-Cooper also progressed in the women’s T54 5000m.

Tokyo champions Tully Kearney and Maisie Summers-Newton comfortably won their respective para swimming heats in the S5 100m freestyle and SM6 200m individual medley. They return to the pool this evening for the medal events.

As will twins Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey in the S11 400m freestyle.

Van Gass on difference between Tokyo and Paris:

He said: “It’s that’s very reason why I continued to carry on. The game plan was always to become a Paralympian, let alone a medallist.

“I stood on top of the podium looking into the stands in Tokyo and there was no-one.

“I knew from that second on, I would have to try again knowing that Paris was next, knowing that we’ll have those friends and family here. I had lots of adventures along the way but I kept with the bike.”

Fin Graham on winning silver after racing Jaco van Gass

He said: “It’s a carbon copy to Tokyo. I go out, break a world record and I get about five minutes, I’ve barely got off the bike before Jaco’s taken it off me.

“Coming into it Jaco’s the one to beat. He’s the reigning world champion and he was the Paralympic champion in Tokyo. He’s able to peak at the right time. In this event there’s no hiding - strongest man on the day wins and today, that is Jaco.”

Lizzi Jordon wins gold in the women’s B 1000m time trial

Lizzi Jordan and her pilot Danni Khan start slower than the Australia duo.

As the race goes on they speed up and cut the deficit, on the final straight the pace goes even quicker and they finish half a second faster that the Aussies!

It’s another gold on the track for Great Britain.

Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan absolutely smashed that ride. Jordan is now the paralympic champion!

Can Great Britain win gold?

More chances for a gold medal for Great Britain.

In the women’s B 1000m time trial Brit’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl have secured themselves a medal but don’t know the colour yet.

Australian pari Jessica Gallagher and pilot Caitlin Ward currently sit in first place with only Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan (both part of ParalympicsGB) left to ride.

Can they beat the Aussies into the gold medal position?

Van Gass on winning gold:

“I’m overwhelmed, delighted and just generally glad it’s over to be very honest. It’s been a rollercoaster to this moment.

“I rode a average qualifier. I know I did well time-wise but in terms of how I execute the ride was not perfect.

“I knew I had something to work on for the final, it was just whether the legs would be there or not. It paid off and I’m just elated to be here.”

Daphne Schrager tells of ‘surreal’ moment Jackie Chan presented her silver medal

Paralympic cyclist Daphne Schrager described the “surreal” moment she hugged actor Jackie Chan after he presented her silver medal, saying she will celebrate her performance with coffee and a croissant.

Schrager secured Britain’s maiden podium place in France by clinching silver in the women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit on Thursday, finishing second to China’s Xiaomei Wang in the final.

Schrager, 23, who grew up on a farm in Wiltshire, said she “gave everything” in the final and was “immensely proud” of her performance, adding that coming second gives her the “fire” to win in the next Games.

Daphne Schrager tells of ‘surreal’ moment Jackie Chan presented her silver medal

Bly Twomey wins bronze to become Great Britain’s youngest table tennis medallist

Schoolgirl Bly Twomey became Great Britain’s youngest Paralympic table tennis medallist by winning doubles bronze alongside Fliss Pickard.

A resounding 3-0 quarter-final victory over Norwegian pair Nora Korneliussen and Jenny Helene Slettum guaranteed the 14-year-old a podium place in the WD14 classification event.

Defeat to Chinese pair Wenjuan Huang and Yucheng Jin in the evening session prevented Twomey and 30-year-old Pickard, who both have cerebral palsy, progressing to the gold medal match.

Bly Twomey wins bronze to become Great Britain’s youngest table tennis medallist

Jaco van Gass wins gold in C3 individual pursuit!

Jaco van Gass defends his paralympic title and has beaten GB teammate Finlay Graham. Van Gass crosses the line in a time of 3:18.460 and beats his opponent by four seconds or so.

Van Gass claims the gold and Graham takes silver, just as they did in Tokyo.

Van Gass v Graham

And they’re off!

Finlay Graham is the quicker starter but by the end of the first lap, Jaco van Gass has reeled him back in and opened up a lead of around half a second.

Van Gass has started quickly and gets over a second ahead by the 1000m mark. Eight laps to go and there’s work to for for Graham...

Van Gass v Graham

Jaco van Gass is the reigning paralympic champion and is a master at racing over 3000m. That’s 12 laps of the velodrome track and is a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 final.

Van Gass won that race and Graham took silver. Both men are guaranteed medals in this event but only one can walk away with gold.

Who will it be?

Van Gass v Graham

Coming up is a blockbuster final in the men’s C3 3,000m individual pursuit as Great Britain teammates Jaco van Gass and Finlay Graham face off against each other for the gold medal.

It’s a repeat of the final in Tokyo, where Van Gass emerged the victor with a world record time of 3:17.593.

Both he and Graham beat that time in qualifying this morning, with Graham recording a time 3:17.305 before Van Gass beat it by almost two seconds for a time of 3:15.488.

Robertson reacts to winning bronze medal in the men’s C2 individual pursuit:

“I didn’t know I was going to get here a couple of years ago. I was over the moon with the call up and to get here and be able to do that – I’m just in shock right now.

“I looked across with six or four to go and I saw I was in front so I thought ‘head down, go’. I know I shouldn’t have done but inside of me I was thinking ‘I’ve got this’.

“To be a medallist in this team is incredible and it proves that the programme works and the support behind us works.

“I’ve come up from foundation and it’s just great to achieve that. I’ve been with my coach for seven years now and it’s so nice to deliver the performance that I know I’m capable of for him.”

Robertson wins bronze in individual persuit

Here’s a few photos of Matt Robertson winning bronze in the velodrome:

Blaine Hunt reacts to winning silver medal

14:58 , Mike Jones

“I feel I can finally take a break and be a dad for a bit because I put so much trying to get this. It just means so much.

“My wife sleeps with three bikes in the bedroom. At least one in the front room. There’s about five in the shed.

“I miss out on family things. My nan died before I came here. They’re postponing the funeral so I can be there. It’s things like that you miss out on.

“I’m just glad that’ve I’ve come out on the lucky side and I am able to go home with something.”

Robertson wins bronze in individual persuit

Matt Robertson is going for a medal in the men’s C2 3,000m individual pursuit. He’s up against Japan’s Shoto Kawamoto.

Robertson has started strongly but is just pacing himself over the first half of this race. Kawamoto is more than capable of cutting the gap which is hovering at around a second.

At the halfway mark, Robertson increases that to 1.3 seconds with six laps of the track to go. Robertson looks strong but he’ll need to finish well.

With two laps to go his lead is almost three seconds. Robertson is going to do it...

... bronze for Matt Robertson! A time of 3:30.508 earns him a medal at the Paralympic Games. Fantastic result.

‘I gave everything’ says Cundy

Jody Cundy finished fourth in the time trial final and spoke to Channel 4. He said: “[It’s] just not to be. I gave it everything. I’m not a million miles off my best here and I tried to back it up this afternoon.

“I did pretty much the same time as this morning but everything I had in my legs is gone.

“It would have been nice to be on the medal board, but we’ve got the team sprint in a couple of days so get all the focus back on that and we can come back because we’ve got Kadeena [Cox] with a point to prove.

“A little bit disappointed but everything I do, I try to perform at my best. A whole bunch of people have contributed to my whole career. I feel like I can give it everything and hopefully it can be enough but unfortunately it wasn’t.”

Munro ‘emotional’ after taekwondo loss

Beth Munro said she felt “really emotional” after losing her K44 -65kg quarter-final.

“I had a clear plan and I just didn’t execute it - I just left it too late to try and win the points back,” she said, “I feel really emotional at the moment, I’m probably going to go away and cry for a bit, let it sink in. I’m truly sorry.

“I just feel that I’ve let my family and friends down who have come all this way to support me, and my coach.

“It just didn’t go the way I wanted it to but unfortunately that is sport. I’ll take the loss, I’ll hold the grief for a while, and I’ll move on and see what happens next.”

Blaine Hunt wins silver in men’s C4-5 time trail

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Blaine Hunt wins silver in men’s C4-5 time trail

Jody Cundy says he’s a little disappointed after finishing in fourth place and missing out on a medal but says that his time was all he could manage.

He said: “Hopefully it would be enough, but today is wasn’t.”

Blaine Hunt wins silver in men’s C4-5 time trail

Spain’s Alfonso Cabello is the man who Hunt knocked out of first place. Jody Cundy is currently in the bronze medal position. The only man left to spoil the party for Great Britain is Korey Boddington of Australia.

He was rapid this morning and if he can match that then the gold will be his.

Boddington gets away well and is up on Hunt’s time already. At the halfway stage he’s half a second ahead but Hunt finished strongly.

The Australia hears the bell for the final lap and he isn’t slipping. Boddington holds on and crosses the line 0.126 seconds quicker than the Brit.

Boddington wins gold and Hunt takes silver!

Brits go for gold in velodrome

Cundy has been forced into second with two riders to go. Blaine Hunt is Great Britain’s final chance at winning gold. He needs to beat a time of one minute one second.

Hunt gets away but he’s seventh tenths down at the first marker which means there’s work to do. As the race goes on he needs a rapid final lap.

He’s two-tenths down heading round the final corner... he does it! Hunt moves into first place by just 0.193!

He’s guaranteed at least a silver medal now and went quicker than his qualifying ride. There’s one cyclist left to go. Can Hunt secure gold?

Brits go for gold in velodrome

Next up to the track is Jody Cundy.

He qualified in fourth place but is a serial winner. He’s won five gold medals on the track in his time as a paralympian, and has twice won this event.

At 45-years-old which more can he give?

Cundy kicks off his ride and is half a second up on Atkinson. Can he maintain and maybe improve on that? Yes! At the halfway mark he’s a full second ahead.

One lap to go, Cundy goes full throttle and crosses the line in a rapid time of 1:02.504! Surely that’ll be good enough for a medal. There’s three riders still to go and they are all fantastic.

Let’s see how this final plays out. Cundy currently leads the way.

Brits go for gold in velodrome

The C4-5 1,000m time trial final is underway. ParalympicsGB have three men, Archie Atkinson, Jody Cundy and Blaine Hunt, competing for the medals.

The first of them to ride is Atkinson. This is his first Paralympic Games and he’s an outside shout for a medal.

Atkinson gets off to a strong start and immediately takes the lead. At the halfway mark he’s three seconds up on the only other competitior to go so far.

Finishing up the final lap, he crosses the line with a time of 1:03.538!

That’s pretty strong and with four riders to come he’s sitting in first place.

Munro misses out in taekwondo

ParalympicsGB’s Beth Munro, who was the silver medalist in Tokyo, was beaten in her taekwondo quarter final.

She now enters the repechage and will fight for a place in the bronze medal contest. That bout is expected to start about 4.3pm BST.

Munro became ParalympicsGB’s very first medalist in para taekwondo in Japan having only taken up the sport in 2019.

Hannah Cockroft puts Paralympics record on the line in Paris: ‘I’m the one to beat’

13:44 , Mike Jones

Wheelchair racer Cockroft has dominated the women’s T34 classification for more than a decade after bursting on to the scene with two golds at London 2012.

The 32-year-old is poised to put her 100 per cent Games record on the line on Sunday when she defends her 100m title at Stade de France before bidding to retain the 800m crown the following Saturday.

Hannah Cockroft puts Paralympics record on the line in Paris: ‘I’m the one to beat’

Brits go for gold

ParalympicsGB riders Archie Atkinson, Jody Cundy, and Blaine Hunt all qualified in the men’s C4-5 1,000m time trials this morning.

They’re going up against each other this afternoon for the gold medal. That event starts in around 10 minutes time.

Klopp supporting badminton star Wojtek Czyz

Jurgen Klopp is spectating at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and has been voicing his support for friend Wojtek Czyz.

“It’s just very, very special, very special,” added Klopp. “I couldn’t be prouder – to do it again in a different sport.

“Imagine you decide tomorrow, ‘by the way, it would be a good idea if I go to the Olympics or the Paralympics’. Whichever sport, you think, ‘what did I like as a kid?’ Here it is, that’s super special.

“It’s the most inspiring story I’ve heard in my life. This story has to be told, it has to be, it has to be, it’s just not normal.”

Cyclists shine for GB

Back to the velodrome and GB’s Fin Graham has set a new world record in the men’s C3 3,000m individual pursuit qualifier.

It only lasted a few minutes before teammate Jaco van Gass beat Graham’s time!

Graham recorded a time of 3:17.305, breaking the world record which had been previously held by Van Gass. 37-year-old Van Gass reclaimed the record 3:15.488 which is just lightning quick.

The two will now go head-to-head in the race for gold this afternoon.

British paralympian suspended

Sir Lee Pearson, GB’s third most successful Paralympian, has been suspended by British Equestrian.

ParalympicsGB last month named an all-female dressage team of Natasha Baker, Mari Durward-Akhurst, Sophie Wells and Georgia Wilson for this year’s Games.

“British Equestrian and British Dressage are aware of concerns and allegations that have arisen around an individual within the dressage community,” British Equestrian said.

“In accordance with our own procedures, the matter is under active investigation and the individual is suspended from both organisations while that investigation takes place.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Equestrian events are scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Chateau de Versailles.

Pine clinches archery nail-biter

Wow!

In the women’s compound elimination archery match, Phoebe Pine of Great Britain has secured a spot in the second round but did so in nail-biting fashion.

She held her nerve for the final arrow and beat Ecuador’s Diana Guaman, 142-141. Pine now faces Australia’s Melissa Tanner tomorrow at 3:30pm BST.

Robertson to race for bronze medal

Matt Robertson’s fine ride in the men;s C2 3,000m individual pursuit qualifying has been beaten. Belgium’s Ewoud Vromant went faster than the Brit before France’s Alexandre Leaute broke his own world record with a time of 3:24.298.

Those two will compete for the gold medal later today with Robertson, who was the third fastest qualifier, going up against Japan’s Shota Kawamoto for the bronze.

Cox on reaching Paris 2024

Paris 2024 marks a decade since Kadeena Cox was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and the last year has been perhaps her roughest yet, racked with relapses and plagued with injuries.

It all culminated in a cruel crash on the first turn of the 500m time trial, an event in which the 33-year-old was meant to win ParalympicsGB’s first medal of the Games and retain her title.

“The fact that I got here was amazing in itself,” said Cox, who posted the second-quickest time in qualifying. “I’m just gutted that I was able to ride a ride that was pretty great in the first round and then not go out there and show what I’m capable of.”

Kadeena Cox crashes out of gold contention – but influence is still seen in GB’s medal haul

12:43 , Mike Jones

Paris 2024 marks a decade since Cox was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and the last year has been perhaps her roughest yet, racked with relapses and plagued with injuries.

It all culminated in a cruel crash on the first turn of the 500m time trial, an event in which the 33-year-old was meant to win ParalympicsGB’s first medal of the Games and retain her title.

Cox crashes out of gold contention – but influence still seen in GB’s medal haul

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history as first deaf presenter to work live on Paralympic Games

Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf presenter to work live on the Paralympic Games.

The 29-year-old appeared alongside Clare Balding to present Channel 4’s coverage of the Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday evening (29 August).

As Balding informed viewers her co-presenter was making history, the former Strictly champion explained: “It’s a bit complicated, there’s a lot going on.”

“I am too deaf for an ear piece, so I have the lovely Kirsty over there, who is going to be my earpiece lady.”

New record in velodrome

ParalympicsGB’s Matt Robertson has set a new Paralympic record and in the men’s para cycling C2 3,000m individual pursuit qualifier.

In 12 laps of the Velodrome, he lapped his competitor, Portugal’s Telmo Pinao, two times and finished with a time of 3:28.281.

That is a seriously impressive debut for the cyclist. The fastest two qualifiers will race for gold later today with Robertson currently top of the pile.

Cummins reacts to wheelchair rugby win

Nick Cummins, ParalympicsGB wheelchair rugby captain, spoke after leading the team to victory against Denmark at the Champ de Mars Arena.

In a post-match interview to Channel 4 he said: “This is what we have wanted for a long time – we’ve got great players, a great bench ethic, everyone’s in for the team and everyone’s got their team mates back.

“It’s really exciting – we’ve had a great start and we want to keep that going. The crowd here is amazing, its almost like playing back home – the energy was amazing.”

Starmer jokes about staying in ‘chilled’ Paris as he meets Team GB Paralympians

Sir Keir Starmer joked he wanted to stay in a “chilled” Paris as he met with Team GB Paralympians on Thursday (29 August).

The prime minister, who this week made an address to the nation admitting things will get worse for people in the UK before they get better, met several Paralympian athletes at their training ground Saint-Germain-en-Laybe in Paris.

One of the athletes told Sir Keir: “As you can see, it’s a very chilled atmosphere.”

The prime minister laughed and replied: “Yes, it’s nice. I am staying.”

The Labour leader then watched the Paralympians take part in their training sessions

Great Britain v Denmark

Great Britain have done it!

They’ve beaten Denmark 55-53 and are unbeaten in their title defence. Another tight match goes the way of the reigning champions.

But, they’ve got a real test still to come as they take on the hosts France tomorrow evening. So far so good for ParalympicsGB.

David Weir ready to take down ‘phenomenal’ Paralympics rival thanks to mystery benefactor

David Weir believes he’s ready to go faster than ever at the Paris Paralympics thanks to a mystery benefactor who bought him a state-of-the-art racing wheelchair.

It’s fair to say Weir, a six-time Paralympic champion, has cut a disillusioned figure at recent Games.

After his three golds in London, he was left raging in Rio, claiming a member of the team accused him of ‘throwing a race’ and vowing never compete for Britain again.

How David Weir’s mystery benefactor has closed gap to ‘phenomenal’ Paralympics rival

Great Britain v Denmark

Britain are turning up the heat in the final quarter of this wheelchair rugby clash. They lead 45-42 with six minutes or so remaining on the clock.

It’s a good lead to have but things can change quickly in this sport and scores can come thick and fast. The Paralympic champions need to remain switched on here.

ParalympicsGB launch winning defence of wheelchair rugby title against Australia

In the third quarter of their second group match against Denmark, Great Britain are currently being held 38-38.

Here’s a reminder of what happened yesterday when they took on Australia:

ParalympicsGB launched their wheelchair rugby title defence with a statement 58-55 victory over world number ones Australia in front of a capacity crowd in Paris.

Great Britain made history at Tokyo 2020 by memorably clinching the nation’s first gold in the mixed-gender sport.

ParalympicsGB launch winning defence of wheelchair rugby title against Australia

Brits impress in velodrome

The next para cyclist up for Great Britain is Blaine Hunt who is also competing in the C4-5 1000m time trial.

An unbelivably quick time of 1:02.005 is easily good enough to secure him a place in the final and he qualifies as the quickest of the three Brits with Jody Cundy and Archie Atkinson also safely through.

Australia’s Korey Boddington was last to race in the qualifiers and broke Jody Cundy’s Paralympic record, with a speedy time of 1:02.021.

Teenager Poppy Maskill’s adorable reaction after winning Team GB’s first Paralympic gold medal

Swimmer Poppy Maskill set a new world record to deliver Great Britain’s first gold medal of Paris 2024.

The 19-year-old clocked one minute and three seconds to claim the women’s 100m butterfly S14 title on Thursday (29 August).

Asked how she was feeling, an overwhelmedMaskill appeared lost for words.

When asked if she realised how fast she was swimming, she told Channel 4 Sport: “I was just trying not to die.

“I was just trying my hardest to see what happens.”

GB v Denmark

Great Britain and Denmark are playing out a fine match in their second wheelchair rugby group game.

GB lead 16-15 with Stuart Robinson scoring half of his team’s tries so far.

There’s a buoyant atmosphere inside the Champs de Mars arena which will only improve if this game goes the distance too.

Twomey and Stacey between in table tennis

Bly Twomey was hoping to add to her bronze medal from yesterday in the table tennis today but, alongside partner Josh Stacey, has been beaten in the mixed doubles XD17 quarterfinals.

China’s Mao Jingdian and Zhao Shuai were too good winning the match 3-0 with 11-3, 12-10, 11-5 victories on their way to the semi-finals.

It was a tough outing for the Brits.

British cyclists perform in velodrome

Archie Atkinson has got his Paralympic Games off to a blistering start with a rapid time of 1:03.508 for the men’s C4-5 1000m time trial at the velodrome.

The top six times make it into this evening’s final and Atkinson currently sits top of the table.

Jody Cundy, a cycling veteran, is up next. The 45-year-old has five cycling gold medals to his name as well as three golds from swimming.

Cundy is the world record holder in the C4 category but he set that time 10 years ago. Cundy’s ride is strong, composed and quality. It’s a time of 1:02.384 and shoots into the lead.

That’s more than a second quicker than Atkinson, but the results of this heat mean both men qualify for the final.

Afghan taekwondo para-athlete makes history with first medal for the Refugee Paralympic Team

Zakia Khudadadi made history on Thursday at the Paris Paralympics by becoming the first athlete from the Refugee Paralympic Team to win a medal.

Khudadadi won bronze in the women’s 47kg category after defeating Turkey’s Ekinci Nurcihan. When the final buzzer sounded at the Grand Palais in central Paris, Khudadadi erupted in joy, throwing her helmet and mouthpiece into the air.

Afghan taekwondo para-athlete wins first medal for Refugee Paralympic Team

Wheelchair rugby has begun

Great Britain are back in wheelchair rugby action following the hard-fought for victory over Australia yesterday. The mixed wheelchair rugby team are back in action against Denmark this morning.

The current scoreline is 8-8 which points to another tense match developing here.

Zac Shaw reacts to 100m heat win

Zac Shaw will have the chance to win a medal in the men’s T12 100m race after clinching his heat by one hundreth of a second.

After the race he said: “The floor was so wet, it was quite slippy. Then the crowd started going and when they pulled the false start back I wasn’t sure if it was because of the crowd noise.

“I’m relieved it wasn’t me, at the end I was on the floor because I was told I came second. I’m visually impaired so obviously couldn’t see the screen. It’s only now that I realised I’m in the final.

“You train for hours and hours so to win it by one hundreth is... yeah. I’m definitely going to try and medal [in the final]. I’ll give it my best and whether I get one or not it’ll be my best.

“I’ve come a long way after missing out on Rio and Tokyo and making a final at my first Games is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a child.”

Jurgen Klopp urges broadcasters to show more of ‘wonderful’ Paralympics

Jurgen Klopp likened the Paralympics opening ceremony to a Taylor Swift concert as he called for greater coverage of the Games after watching his long-time friend Wojtek Czyz play badminton at Paris 2024.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp regards Czyz’s story as the most inspiring he has ever heard and was a high-profile spectator on court one of the La Chapelle Arena on Thursday afternoon.

“I always watch it, if you can, because that’s already a challenge to start, try to find Paralympics on television,” said the 57-year-old, who left Anfield this summer.

“Nowadays it should be easier with all the streaming things but I think we all are ready to watch much more than we show. Only a few weeks ago we had the Olympics here and they had more cameras here, of course. Somebody has to start with it.

“Broadcasting is a business, 100 per cent, I understand that but I really think we should show much more because it’s so encouraging, it’s so wonderful.

“We experienced the Olympics here in Paris, and before that the world was in a big, big crisis maybe but for these two and a half weeks we forgot it, because that’s what sport can do and that’s what the Paralympics can do and there’s no difference, there’s absolutely no difference.

“The stories behind athletes are always special, because my friend is super special, and that’s what I love about sport, that it can change the world, sometimes only for moments and sometimes forever.”

Swimming twins qualify through heats

Eliza and Scarlett Humphrey, the blind identical twins swimming for Great Britain, have both qualified out of their heats in the S11 women’s 400m freestyle.

Scarlett set a time of 5:28.25 with Eliza’s finishing in 5:41.72.

Those times saw the twims reach tonight’s final in 6th and 8th spots but they’ll both need to improve if they want to challenge for the medals.

Anastasia Pagonis of the USA set the fastest qualifying run of 5:04.60.

Summers-Newton easily into final

It’s been a fine morning for Maisie Summers-Newton who has secured her place in the women’s SM6 200m individual medley final.

Her swim was a quick (just outside the world record time) and confident. She seems hungry to succeed and is in a great position to defend her title this evening.

Her time of 2:58.40 should also be good enough to qualify in top spot. The final race is at 5pm.

Pritchard sets new Paralympics record

PR1 para rower Benjamin Pritchard has smashed his heat for Great Britain.

The Welshman set a new Games record and is just a second outside of the world record securing the best seeding for Sunday’s PR1 single sculls final.

Maskill gold medal win ‘unreal'

Poppy Maskill shone on her Paralympic debut yesterday. She won her nation’s first gold of the Games and described the final as “unreal”.

“I was just hoping to swim my hardest and see what happens and that’s what I did. This gives me so much confidence for my other events,” said Maskill.

“Being here at my first Paralympics feels unreal. My mum, dad, sister and nan are here and I can’t wait to see them.”

Kadeena Cox addresses fall that ended Paralympics gold medal hopes

Kadeena Cox reflected that she was “emotionally all over the place” after her eight-year reign as Paralympic C4-5 time trial champion ended with a crash at Paris 2024 on Thursday, 29 August.

The British cyclist fell on the first corner of her medal race after wobbling following a slow start.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the event, the Paralympian, who has multiple sclerosis, explained how she didn’t feel comfortable in the gate.

“Unfortunately with a condition like mine, riding can’t always be perfect,” she added.

Summers-Newton in medley heat action

Maisie Summers-Newton is competing in her 200m SM6 medle heat. She’s in first place through 150m and blazes through the final freestyle length to finish with a time of 2:58.40.

She’s safely through to the final.

Beth Munro hits taekwondo trail

A medallist in Tokyo three years ago, Liverpool athlete Beth Munro will bid for taekwondo gold in the -65kg category.

Munro secured Britain’s first ever para taekwondo medal when she won silver in Japan, and the 30-year-old former netball player is relishing an opportunity to potentially go one better.

After winning a European gold medal in 2023, she looks well-set to achieve what would be a statement victory for herself and the sport in Britain.

Magnificent Maskill’s world record triumph

Swimmers Poppy Maskill and Tully Kearney provided the major British highlights on day one in Paris.

Maskill claimed a gold medal and world record in the 100m butterfly S14 category, with the 19-year-old clocking one minute and three seconds to triumph, which followed a silver for fellow British teenager William Ellard in the men’s equivalent event.

Kearney took gold in the S5 200m freestyle, clocking 2:46.50 and upgrading the silver she won at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Cyclist Daphne Schrager secured Britain’s maiden podium place in France by clinching silver in the women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit, while visually-impaired rider Stephen Bate and his pilot Christopher Latham added another silver for Britain at the velodrome in the B 4000m individual pursuit final.

Athletics off and running

A packed athletics programme begins in northern Paris with 12 gold medals on the line.

And that means an immediate appearance by Brazil’s Petrucio Ferreira, who is an overwhelming favourite to retain the T47 100m crown that he took in Tokyo three years ago.

His own world record of 10.29 seconds could come under threat with the Stade de France track expected to be quick, while Brazil also have a strong chance in the T11 5000m through Yeltsin Jacques.

Zachary Shaw into 100m final

Shaw’s heat was a lot slower than the first one which saw USA’s Noah Malone win the race with a time of 10.74.

But, that was the first ever race at the Paralympics for the Brit and he’s made the final which will take place tomorrow evening. A rest and a reset for him now before challenging for the medals on Saturday.

Zachary Shaw into 100m final!

ParalympicsGB’s Zach Shaw has come through his heat in the men’s T12 visual impaired 100m race. It was a tough race, with only four competitors due to the space needed to feature guides.

A false start kicks off the race with Argentina’s Fernando Vasquez disqualified by just 0.03 seconds.

28-year-old Shaw is competing in his first Paralympics and his main competition is Brazil’s Kesley Teodoro. The Brazilian gets off to the better start but Shaw gains ground over the final 50m.

Both men dip for the line and Shaw nicks it with a time of 11.15. He wins the heat by the slimmest of margins as Teodoro crosses the line in 11.16.

Jody Cundy in velodrome action

Paralympic veteran Jody Cundy will spearhead a strong British medal challenge at the velodrome.

The 45-year-old, whose collection of five cycling gold medals came after podium-topping performances in Beijing, Rio and Tokyo, competes in the C4-5 1000m time trial, when his challengers include prolific medal-winning Spaniard Alfonso Cabello.

Elsewhere, the 3000m individual pursuit could be headlined by British pair Jaco van Gass and Fin Graham, and there are hopes of success for Sophie Unwin and her pilot Jenny Holl in the women’s B 1000m time trial.

Summers-Newton in the spotlight

Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton hopes to make an immediate impression in the pool at La Defense Arena when she defends the SM6 200m individual medley title won in Tokyo three years ago.

The double Paralympic champion was a breakthrough star in Tokyo, winning individual medley and 100m breaststroke gold, and she looks well-positioned to replicate that feat in France.

Tully Kearney, who already has one gold medal in Paris, goes in the S5 100m freestyle, where she will be joined by Suzanna Hext, while twin sisters Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey contest the S11 400m freestyle and Bruce Dee lines up for the SM6 200m individual medley.

Kearney through to 100m final

Tully Kearney, fresh off the back of a gold medal in the S5 200m yesterday, has won her heat in the 100m event with a time of 1:17.75.

She’s the fastest qualifier to reach the final.

Kearney is the world and Paralympic record-holder in the event and will be the favourite to add another gold medal to her haul this evening, which is due to go at 4.30pm.

Paralympics 2024: Day two medal events

Day 2 (Friday August 30)

Para Athletics

09:00-12:30:

Women’s Long Jump - T11 Final

Men’s 5000m - T11 Final

Women’s Shot Put - F41 Final

Women’s Discus Throw - F55 Final

Men’s Javelin Throw - F38 Final

Women’s 100m - T35 Final

18:00-21:00

Men’s Shot Put - F55 Final

Men’s Long Jump - T11 Final

Women’s Club Throw - F32 Final

Men’s 400m - T52 Final

Men’s 100m - T37 Final

Men’s 100m - T47 Final

Men’s Shot Put - F37 Final

Women’s 200m - T37 Final

Para Cycling

10:30-16:35:

Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial - Final

Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men’s C3 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Women’s B 1000m Time Trial – Final

Para Table Tennis

16:00-20:30: women’s doubles WS15 gold medal match, women’s doubles WW5 gold medal match.

Taekwondo

16:00-20:25: Women’s K44 -47kg gold medal contest, men’s K44 -59kg gold medal contest, women’s K44 -52kg gold medal contest

Para Swimming

16:30-20:30:

Men’s 100m Freestyle S5 - Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S5 - Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle S4 - Final

Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 - Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM6 - Final

Men’s 400m Freestyle S11 - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle S11 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S13 - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S13 - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 - Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 - Final

Mixed 4x50m Freestyle 20pts Relay – Final

Shooting

08:00-16:15: SH1 final, mixed 10m air rifle shooting SH2 Final

Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events

09:25 , Mike Jones

Paris 2024 Paralympics schedule and day-by-day events

Teenager Twomey looks the part

Bly Twomey will continue her quest for a second table tennis medal when she competes alongside Joshua Stacey in the mixed class 17 quarter-finals.

The 14-year-old from Brighton became Great Britain’s youngest Paralympic table tennis medallist by winning doubles bronze alongside Fliss Pickard on Thursday, and she will now target further success.

“I just take it all in and believe the crowd are cheering for us,” Twomey said. “If you had told me a year ago that I would be going to the Paris Paralympics and getting a bronze medal with Fliss I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Paralympics 2024: Day two

Good morning!

Welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of the day two of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. After a captivating opening ceremony, and a thrilling first day of competition, the action continues aplenty throughout Friday.

There are many medal opportunities for ParalympicsGB and it promises to be a day of drama, intensity and glory with action taking place in the pool and on the track.

Follow along for all the latest updates from Paris.