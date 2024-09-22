Panthers vs. Raiders game today: Start time, channel, TV schedule in NFL Week 3

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) walks off the field against the New Orleans Saints during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers will face the Las Vegas Raiders in a must-watch Week 3 matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

In the upcoming game against Las Vegas, the Panthers are determined to overcome their offensive challenges. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will be leading the Carolina Panthers' offense for the first time after head coach Dave Canales decided to bench Bryce Young. This was a difficult decision for the Panthers organization, as they had high hopes for Young to solve their quarterback problems. They traded four 2023 draft picks and a wide receiver to move up eight draft spots to acquire Young, who currently holds a 2-16 as a starter in his NFL career record.

On the other hand, the Raiders are not dealing with the same quarterback woes. Quarterback Gardner Minshew has surprisingly been a decisive decision-maker and helped Las Vegas rally past the Baltimore Ravens in a 26-23 Week 2 victory. Against the Ravens, Minshew completed 30 of 38 attempts for 276 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The Raiders are brimming with confidence as they head into Week 3, favored to secure their second victory of the season against the Panthers.

When is Week 3 kickoff time for Panthers vs. Raiders

The Week 3 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Panthers vs. Raiders: TV, time, streaming for Week 3 game

The Week 3 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast on CBS. You can also stream the game on Paramount+ or through Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Sunday, September 22

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+; Fubo

