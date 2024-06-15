Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4 live updates: Stanley Cup Final score, highlights

A little over a year after they were knocked out of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final in a blowout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Florida Panthers are in position to win the franchise's first NHL championship.

All they need is a victory at the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Saturday night to complete the first sweep of a Stanley Cup Final since 1998.

"It's an amazing opportunity for all we've been through and we have to go grab it," Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

The Panthers entered the league in 1993-94 and reached the final in their third season. It took them until last season to get back.

The Oilers will try to extend the series. If they win Saturday, Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida.

Follow along for live updates from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final:

What time is Stanley Cup Final Game 4?

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

How to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Game 4 will be shown nationally on ABC in the United States. It will be shown on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada.

How to stream Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Game 4 can be streamed on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers will try Saturday to clinch the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship.

