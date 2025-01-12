Panthers visit the Flyers after Reinhart's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (25-15-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-20-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Sam Reinhart's two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Panthers' 4-3 overtime loss.

Philadelphia is 9-11-1 at home and 18-20-5 overall. The Flyers have a 5-9-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Florida has a 13-7-1 record in road games and a 25-15-3 record overall. The Panthers have committed 189 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank second in league play.

Monday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 7-5 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matvei Michkov has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 26 assists for the Panthers. Reinhart has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, five penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press