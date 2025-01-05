Panthers visit the Avalanche after shootout victory

Florida Panthers (24-14-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (24-15-1, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Colorado Avalanche after the Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout.

Colorado is 24-15-1 overall and 11-8-1 at home. The Avalanche have a 9-1-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Florida has gone 12-6-1 on the road and 24-14-2 overall. The Panthers have an 11-3-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 7-4 in the last meeting. Jonathan Drouin led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 14 goals and 51 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press