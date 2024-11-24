Panthers rookie TE Ja'Tavion Sanders carted off of field after landing on head

Carolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders needed to be carted off of the field during the team's Week 12 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers were driving down the field in the final seconds of the first half when Sanders caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Young. As the tight end leaned forward to secure a first down on his reception, he was upended by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie and landed on the top of his helmet.

Sanders was able to move around after the tackle but remained on the ground before medical personnel came to attend to him. The trainers brought out the backboard and cart for the rookie and carted him off of the field.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ja'Tavion Sanders injury update: Latest on Panthers rookie TE