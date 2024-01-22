Advertisement

Panthers promote former linebacker, assistant GM Dan Morgan to general manager, president of football operations

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 19: Carolina Panthers helmets during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers on November 19, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have hired Dan Morgan as their general manager and president of football operations.

The Panthers announced the decision on Monday. Morgan played linebacker for seven seasons with the Panthers and rejoined the franchise in 2021 as the assistant to then-general manager Scott Fitterer. The Panthers fired Fitterer in January on the heels of a 2-15 season.