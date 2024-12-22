Panthers eliminate Cardinals from playoffs on Hubbard's TD run in overtime for 36-30 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for a 21-yard touchdown in overtime, and the Carolina Panthers eliminated the Arizona Cardinals from playoff contention with a 36-30 victory on Sunday.

Hubbard finished with 152 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. He rushed for 49 yards on the decisive drive in OT.

Kyler Murray threw for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and his 20-yard TD run helped rally Arizona (7-8) from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force the extra period. But it wasn't enough for the Cardinals, who led the NFC West in early November but have lost four of five since.

Bryce Young went 17 of 26 for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 68 yards, including 23-yard score, as the Panthers snapped a four-game skid. Adam Thielen and David Moore had TD catches for Carolina (4-11).

James Conner rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 49 yards for Arizona before leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Murray had 63 yards on the ground.

In overtime, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Arizona 18, and Michael Carter picked up the first down with a 5-yard run. But the Panthers then sacked Murray at his own 7, forcing a punt.

Hubbard took over from there.

He ran for 28 yards on his first carry off the right side, and then, on similar play, shed two tacklers on the way to the end zone.

The Panthers built a 20-3 lead by scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, benefiting from a host of Arizona mistakes.

On its opening possession, Carolina converted two fourth downs and took advantage of a roughing-the-passer penalty on Arizona rookie linebacker Xavier Thomas on a third-and-8 play when Young was simply trying to throw the ball away. The Panthers took advantage of the first down and Hubbard ran for a 4-yard TD.

The blunders carried over to the Arizona offense. Center Hjalte Froholdt was flagged for holding on a fourth-and-1 play at the Carolina 21, forcing the Cardinals to settle for Chad Ryland's 48-yard field goal.

Young scrambled for a touchdown on Carolina's next possession, and the Cardinals gave the ball back on an aborted snap by Murray, setting up Young's 8-yard touchdown pass to Thielen.

Arizona leaned on Conner to get back into the game. He had 158 yards from scrimmage in the first half and scored on a 6-yard TD run. Murray threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to DeeJay Dallas with 7 seconds left in the half to get the Cardinals within 20-17.

The Panthers pulled ahead 30-20 with 12 minutes left when Young threw a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass to Moore along the left sideline.

After Murray's TD run got the Cardinals within three, he led a 35-yard drive in the final 1:47 to set up Ryland's 58-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Injuries

Cardinals: LT Paris Johnson (knee) did not play, and RT Jonah Williams was lost to a knee injury in the third quarter. LB Baron Browning (neck) and safety Joey Blunt (ribs) left the game in the second half.

Panthers: C Cade Mays (illness) was a late scratch.

Up next

Cardinals: Visit the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Panthers: Visit Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Steve Reed, The Associated Press