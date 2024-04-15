Panther National’s New Course Changes the South Florida Golf Scene

Nearly six months after the opening of the Panther National Golf Course, which was designed by Dominik Senn, Jack Nicklaus, and Justin Thomas, Dominik Senn looks on like a proud father. “The success of Panther National has been really overwhelming. The feedback from those that have played the golf course has been extremely positive,” he says. “This warm reception reinforces my original feeling that a void existed in the market for an elevated, lifestyle-driven community anchored by an exceptional golf course and sophisticated, modern architecture.”

The community he conceived some six years ago, adjacent to nearly 2,400 acres of conservation area, is coming to fruition, and buyers and members are committing to his dream in a significant way. Senn’s vision of a golf course unlike any other in South Florida, coupled with ultra-luxe amenities and coastal contemporary aesthetics, is achieving great success.

More from Robb Report

Senn is the first to admit that this was only achieved with the shared vision and assistance of a dream team of professionals. Florida-based architect Max Strang, lauded for his streamlined modernism, was one of the first key team members. Strang designed the gate houses, golf club, comfort station, and eight signature homes in the community. For the championship golf course, Jack Nicklaus and top PGA Tour player Justin Thomas designed what many—including Nicklaus himself—have insisted is in a class by itself.

The course promises challenging elevations and features unlike any in the state. “Golf-course design is a passion of mine for over five decades,” says Nicklaus. “Over the years I learned a great deal about courses, design, strategy, and enhancing the environment.” He and Thomas will also have a hand in planning the state-of-the-art training facilities—with ball-tracing technology, an indoor simulator, a putting room, advanced equipment, and elite proselite pros. For practice, the community also features a nine-hole, par-3 course, plus a 1-acre putting course, inspired by the Himilayas Putting Course at St. Andrews.

Story continues

“Partnering with Jack and Justin Thomas, was an easy decision,” notes Senn. “Nobody does a better job in creating a golf experience that can challenge the top touring professionals in the world, while offering an enjoyable experience for members and guests of all ages and skill levels.”

Panther National’s estates—divided into one-third-, one-half-, and one-acre sites—will feature multiple floor plans for elegant one- and two-story modernist homes that have three to six bedrooms and range from 4,500 square feet to more than 10,000. Included in the plans are three- or four-car garages with electric charging stations as well as plenty of space for a private pool. The properties range from $4.5 million to $12 million, and Panther National offers both signature semi-custom residences and a fully custom line that allows buyers the opportunity to design and build their own home. After launching sales nearly 18 months ago, Panther National has sold over $300M of homes and homesites.

Florida’s relaxed and wellness-oriented lifestyle will be enhanced by European-inspired clubhouses with venues for fine dining and carefully curated wine lists, along with fitness centers, racquet complex and a resort pool. And, of course, Panther National owners will find the area’s attractions—from beaches to boutiques—close at hand.

As the first golf and lifestyle community to be built in Palm Beach County in nearly two decades, Panther National is uniquely positioned to lead the way forward—with environmentally sensitive planning and construction, amenities geared to a 21st-century penchant for wellness and personal renewal, and a genuine love of the game of golf.

Learn More

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.