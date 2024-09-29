It’s panic time for Kansas Jayhawks football: Here’s a report card from TCU game

It’s officially time to panic for KU football.

The Jayhawks lost 38-27 to TCU at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday — KU’s fourth straight loss.

“There’s no other way to say it than ‘upset,’” Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “Obviously, that’s four consecutive games in a row that come down to the fourth quarter. As much as we try to put an emphasis on finishing, that’s something we haven’t been able to do.”

Here are our grades for all three phases of the game for KU (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) against TCU, plus a Kansas player of the game:

Kansas offense: C+

For the fourth straight week, the Jayhawks failed to score 30 points.

KU’s offense totaled 346 yards, mostly thanks to a strong rushing attack. The Jayhawks had 167 yards on the ground.

Daniel Hishaw went for 85 yards on 13 carries with a TD, while Devin Neal gained 70 yards with a TD of his own, on 14 carries.

But it was another rough outing for Daniels. He finished 15-of-34 through the air for 179 yards. KU’s quarterback passed for one touchdown and was intercepted once (during KU’s final possession).

Daniels’ lowest completion percentage (44%) was his lowest since he went 0-for-1 against Baylor on Sept. 18, 2021.

Kansas defense: D-

Let’s start with this: KU’s defense couldn’t contain TCU QB Josh Hoover.

Hoover finished the game 28-of-37 for 356 yards and three touchdowns, plus two interceptions. He sat still in the pocket, went through his progressions and picked apart KU’s secondary.

Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Tommy Dunn Jr. flattens TCU running back Jeremy Payne during Saturday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

TCU’s rushing attack, which had struggled all season until Saturday, also rushed for 151 yards.

The lone bright spot for KU’s defense? Two interceptions: OJ Burroughs and Mello Dotson snagged one each.

Kansas special teams: C

KU’s special teams faltered for the first time in 2024 on Saturday.

Kansas allowed TCU’s JP Richardson to return a punt 89 yards for a touchdown. That completely changed the momentum of the game.

Kicker Tabor Allen went 2-for-2 on field goals, with a long of 41 yards. Return man Trevor Wilson averaged 25 yards per attempt, with a long of 29.

KU punter Damon Greaves averaged 47 yards per punt, with a long of 57.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm appears to make an acrobatic catch, but the pass was ruled incomplete during Saturday’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KU player of the game: Luke Grimm

Grimm has been a bright spot for the Jayhawks this season and Saturday was no different. It’s clear that, among KU’s receivers, Daniels trusts Grimm the most.

Grimm hauled in six catches for 85 yards and scored a touchdown.