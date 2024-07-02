Palmer 'one England player who is taking the most risks'

[Getty Images]

Cole Palmer was one of England's form players coming into Euro 2024 having enjoyed a stellar campaign with Chelsea.

He scored 22 times in last season's Premier League and his 11 assists meant he had 33 goal involvements in 34 appearances in the competition.

The 22-year-old has, though, featured sporadically for the Three Lions in the tournament, with just two appearances and a grand total of 73 minutes.

Alan Shearer would "definitely bring Palmer in" against Switzerland in the quarter-finals, while fellow former England captain Gary Lineker believes the playmaker has shown the kind of "swagger" to thrive on the big stage.

For ex-Three Lions midfielder Danny Murphy, he is the "one England player who is taking the most risks" during what many have considered a rather conservative approach from manager Gareth Southgate.

"He is the bravest on the ball, as if to say: 'I don’t mind trying things and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,'" said Murphy.

"Some of the other England players are overthinking things. Cole Palmer isn't and that is the way he has played all season.

"He has to start the next game. For some of the players coming in, there is no pressure."

