🚨 Palmer among trio left out of Chelsea's Conference League squad

Chelsea have sprung some shocks with their UEFA Conference League squad, with no place for Cole Palmer in the 25 men selected to represent the west Londoners.

The Blues face: Gent (H), Heidenheim (A), Astana (A), Shamrock Rovers (H), Panathinaikos (A), Noah (H) in the league phase, before they will have the chance to change their squad ahead of the knockout period.

As confirmed by the club, Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia have all been left out "on load management" grounds as they look to balance their workload ahead of what could be a long season.

The full Chelsea squad

Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Jorgensen, Bergstrom;

Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Tosin, Badiashile, James, Gusto, Veiga, Colwill*, Acheampong*;

Midfielders: Fernandez, Madueke, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Sancho, Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo, Casadei, George*, Dyer*;

Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Felix, Jackson, Guiu

*On B List