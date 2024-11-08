Here are pairings for the NCHSAA soccer playoffs, which begin Friday and Saturday

Weddington teammates celebrate as they tie up the game against Weddington at Weddington high school

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s boys’ soccer state playoffs begin Friday and continue Saturday. Teams are playing toward the state championships, which are scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23 at the Matthews SportsPlex.

Here is the schedule:

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 4A

Friday’s first round

West

Charlotte Catholic (16-4) at East Forsyth (14-6-2), 6 p.m.

Parkland (10-10-2) at Marvin Ridge (13-4-2), 6 p.m.

Weddington (10-6-4) at Hickory Ridge (13-5-2), 6 p.m.

East

Broughton (16-5-2) at Middle Creek (14-5-1), 6 p.m.

Cardinal Gibbons (8-10-3) at Clayton (14-6), 6 p.m.

East Chapel Hill (7-8-3) at Holly Springs (19-1-1), 6 p.m.

Green Level (8-10-3) at Pinecrest (14-4), 6 p.m.

Heritage (16-6-1) at Millbrook (11-6-5), 6 p.m.

Hoke County (11-9-2) at Enloe (15-2-3), 6 p.m.

Laney (15-8-1) at Rolesville (21-4-2), 6 p.m.

Leesville Road (11-7-2) at Green Hope (19-1), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s first round

West

A.L. Brown (9-12-3) at Lake Norman (19-2-1), 1 p.m.

Alexander Central (12-8) at Garinger (18-4-1), 7 p.m.

Glenn (11-11) at Northwest Guilford (19-2), 6 p.m.

Hough (14-7-3) at Hopewell (18-2-2), 6 p.m.

Mooresville (11-9-3) at Reagan (17-4-2), 6 p.m.

Mount Tabor (14-6-2) at Ragsdale (20-4), 6 p.m.

Palisades (12-8) at Watauga (18-3-2), 2 p.m.

Porter Ridge (18-6) at Grimsley (17-4-1), 6 p.m.

Providence (15-7-1) at Cox Mill (17-4-2), 6 p.m.

R.J. Reynolds (8-12-2) at Asheville (15-3-1), 1 p.m.

South Caldwell (9-10-1) at West Forsyth (20-1-2), 6 p.m.

South Mecklenburg (14-6-4) at Ardrey Kell (16-2-5), 7 p.m.

West Cabarrus (9-12-3) at Myers Park (16-0-2), 6 p.m.

East

Apex Friendship (11-11-1) at Jordan (8-8-4), 1 p.m.

Cary (11-7-3) at Ashley (17-5-1), 1 p.m.

Chapel Hill (12-5-1) at Pine Forest (13-11-1), 6 p.m.

Durham Riverside (10-7-3) at Lumberton (19-5-1)

Jack Britt (17-6-1) at New Bern (7-11-1), 2 p.m.

New Hanover (14-8-1) at Topsail (17-6-1), 2 p.m.

Wake Forest (7-12-4) at Hoggard (18-2), 6 p.m.

Willow Spring (12-10-2) at Wakefield (18-4), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Friday’s first round

West

West Henderson (12-9) at Hickory (18-4-1), 6 p.m.

East

Lee County (10-11-1) at Southern Durham (17-2-2), 6:30 p.m.

North Brunswick (7-13-2) at First Flight (18-0), 5:30 p.m.

Union Pines (9-9-4) at C.B. Aycock (18-5), 6:30 p.m.

White Oak (10-9-4) at Carrboro (14-6-2), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s first round

West

Ashbrook (12-6-2) at Pisgah (12-7-2), 1 p.m.

Ashe County (12-9-2) at South Point (19-2-3)

Ben Smith (8-7-1) at A.C. Reynolds (17-1-1)

Central Academy (12-9-2) at Atkins (14-4)

Central Cabarrus (10-8-3) at Enka (18-1), 6:30 p.m.

Dudley (10-3-1) at Jay M. Robinson (13-5-4)

East Henderson (8-11-3) at Concord (18-4-2), 6 p.m.

Forestview (13-6-3) at High Point Central (11-4-3)

Fred T. Foard (9-12-3) at Piedmont (16-5-2)

Hunter Huss (13-6-1) at East Lincoln (19-2-2)

Jesse Carson (8-7-6) at Hibriten (15-6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Montgomery Central (9-9) at Ledford (12-7-4)

Smoky Mountain (10-11) at North Iredell (14-4-3)

Tuscola (11-9-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (11-6-5), 7 p.m.

West Charlotte (2-21-1) at Asheboro (22-2), 6 p.m.

East

Dixon (15-9) at Croatan (13-8-3)

Durham School of Arts (13-7-2) at Harnett Central (17-3-1)

East Wake (11-12) at Southern Nash (16-2-3)

Franklinton (11-7-3) at Triton (17-4-1), 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Northside (10-11-2) at Western Alamance (19-1)

Northern Nash (9-5-4) at Williams (16-7-1), 1 p.m.

Richlands (11-9-1) at Currituck County (14-6), 5 p.m.

Smithfield-Selma (13-8-1) at Jacksonville (15-5-2), 7 p.m.

Swansboro (11-8-4) at Orange (15-5)

Terry Sanford (16-8-2) at J.H. Rose (15-6-1)

Vance County (13-9) at Cape Fear (20-5-1)

West Johnston (13-9) at Southern Lee (17-4-1), 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Friday’s first round

West

Reidsville (7-6-1) at Pine Lake Prep (13-3-4), 6 p.m.

East

Granville Central (10-10) at Wallace-Rose Hill (19-7-2), 5 p.m.

Louisburg (9-12) at Franklin Academy (18-3-3), 4:30 p.m.

N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (10-7-2) at Research Triangle (14-4), 7 p.m.

North Lenoir (9-12-1) at Midway (15-4-1), 7 p.m.

Princeton (8-8-3) at Clinton (22-2), 6 p.m.

Southwest Onslow (9-10) at Heide Trask (10-11-1), 6 p.m.

West Bladen (7-9-1) at Bunn (10-3-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s first round

West

Bandys (13-9-1) at Salisbury (19-2-3), 6 p.m.

Burns (13-6-1) at Forest Hills (10-9-3), 7 p.m.

Community School of Davidson (8-8-2) at Randleman (15-7-2), 6 p.m.

East Davidson (13-9-1) at Newton-Conover (17-5-2), 6 p.m.

East Rutherford (7-13-1) at Southwestern Randolph (20-2), 6 p.m.

Hendersonville (7-8-3) at Shelby (13-8-2), 4 p.m.

Lexington (10-11-2) at North Stokes (14-2-2), 6 p.m.

Lincoln Charter (10-8-3) at Patton (16-4-3), 6 p.m.

Madison County (9-8-2) at C.D. Owen (6-1-2), 6 p.m.

McMichael (10-5-2) at Forbush (19-3-2), 3 p.m.

North Forsyth (11-7-) at Lincolnton (16-5-1), 6 p.m.

Providence Grove (11-12-1) at Brevard (17-3-2), 1 p.m.

Surry Central (13-7) at Trinity (14-5-3), 7 p.m.

West Wilkes (8-8-3) at West Caldwell (19-3), 4 p.m.

Wilkes Central (9-6) at Mount Pleasant (6-15), 6 p.m.

East

Graham (15-6-2) at Washington (18-2-1), 1 p.m.

Holmes (14-9-1) at Jordan-Matthews (15-7), 7 p.m.

Manteo (10-10-2) at North Pitt (18-3-2), 2 p.m.

Raleigh Charter (10-8) at James Kenan (14-4-1), 7 p.m.

Roanoke Rapids (9-10) at Spring Creek (14-8-2), 5:30 p.m.

Seaforth (7-10-3) at Camden Community (17-4-1), 1 p.m.

South Lenoir (10-11-2) at Greene Central (17-5), 4 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe (13-7-2) at Southeast Alamance (15-6), 7 p.m.

St. Pauls (11-10-1) at East Duplin (14-6-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Friday’s first round

West

Alleghany (9-7-4) at Carver (15-3-1), 6 p.m.

Corvian Community (5-10-1) at Christ the King (13-6), 6 p.m.

Starmount (12-6-4) at Leadership Academy (11-7-2), 6:30 p.m.

East

Bear Grass Charter (6-6-5) at Falls Lake Academy (8-14), 7 p.m.

Neuse Charter (8-13-1) at Gates County (10-9-3), 6 p.m.

North East Carolina Prep (4-5-2) at East Wake Academy (9-9), 6 p.m.

North Moore (4-11) at Vance Charter (13-7), 3:30 p.m.

Queens Grant Charter (6-9-4) at Highland Tech (16-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s first round

West

Bethany Community (8-11) at Polk County (13-4-3), 1 p.m.

Cornerstone Charter (9-8-1) at Bishop McGuinness (13-4-4), 1 p.m.

Draughn (4-6-1) at Avery County (8-2-1), 2 p.m.

Eastern Randolph (6-15) at Bradford Prep (16-3), 7 p.m.

Hayesville (8-6) at Piedmont Community Charter (12-4-1), 2 p.m.

Jackson Day (8-8) at Thomasville (10-10-2), 5 p.m.

Murphy (11-8-1) at Gray Stone Day (12-6-4), 4 p.m.

N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton (7-6-1) at Elkin (14-6-2), 7 p.m.

North Rowan (5-8-5) at Union Academy (13-6-2), 7 p.m.

Swain County (10-7-3) at Mount Airy (18-3), 4 p.m.

Triad Math & Science (7-9) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (17-4-1), 6 p.m.

Uwharrie Charter (7-10) at Highlands (11-6-2), 7 p.m.

EAST

Ascend Leadership (7-9-1) at Triangle Math & Science (11-5-2), 6 p.m.

Clover Garden (10-10-1) at Southside (14-8-1), 1 p.m.

East Columbus (3-10-4) at Hobbton (18-5-1), 4 p.m.

Eno River Academy (6-14-3) at Jones (14-7-2), 1 p.m.

Mattamuskeet (5-5-4) at East Bladen (10-6-2), 3 p.m.

Oxford Prep (8-14) at Voyager Academy (14-2-2), 6 p.m.

River Mill Academy (9-8-2) at Henderson Collegiate (11-11-2), 10 a.m.

Rosewood (4-11-1) at Excelsior Classical (13-1-1), 7 p.m.

Southern Wake Academy (6-10) at Pender (18-5-1), 6 p.m.

Tarboro (7-7-3) at Cape Hatteras (6-8-2), 6 p.m.

Union (4-17) at Lejeune (11-5-1), 6 p.m.

Wake Prep (7-14-1) at Lakewood (12-6-2), 2 p.m.